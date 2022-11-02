If you’re having trouble choosing between gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals, here’s an offer that may sway you to one side — Dell’s $560 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC, which brings the machine’s price down to $950 from its original price of $1,510. You won’t always get the chance to purchase a powerful gaming PC for less than $1,000, so gamers are highly recommended to take advantage of this massive price cut.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC

For a computer that will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is a nice choice. Inside its sleek chassis are the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, two of today’s most popular games, have 16GB of RAM in their recommended specifications, so you’re all set to play these titles on this gaming PC.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop offers enough space to install multiple AAA titles with their necessary updates and DLCs in its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so you can start filling it up with your favorite games as soon as you hook up the computer to the necessary peripherals. If you’re the type of gamer who goes on marathon gaming sessions, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop can match up to the best gaming desktops in terms of maintaining peak performance over hours of usage with its optimized airflow and upgraded thermal architecture.

Gamers will enjoy significant savings on top-quality devices if they go with Dell’s Alienware deals, which currently includes the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC for less than $1,000. You’ll only have to pay $950 for the gaming PC instead of $1,510, leaving you with an extra $560 that you can spend on video games and gaming accessories. You need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this attention-grabbing offer.

