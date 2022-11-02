 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC just dropped below $1,000 (save $560)

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

If you’re having trouble choosing between gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals, here’s an offer that may sway you to one side — Dell’s $560 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC, which brings the machine’s price down to $950 from its original price of $1,510. You won’t always get the chance to purchase a powerful gaming PC for less than $1,000, so gamers are highly recommended to take advantage of this massive price cut.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC

For a computer that will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is a nice choice. Inside its sleek chassis are the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, two of today’s most popular games, have 16GB of RAM in their recommended specifications, so you’re all set to play these titles on this gaming PC.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop offers enough space to install multiple AAA titles with their necessary updates and DLCs in its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so you can start filling it up with your favorite games as soon as you hook up the computer to the necessary peripherals. If you’re the type of gamer who goes on marathon gaming sessions, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop can match up to the best gaming desktops in terms of maintaining peak performance over hours of usage with its optimized airflow and upgraded thermal architecture.

Gamers will enjoy significant savings on top-quality devices if they go with Dell’s Alienware deals, which currently includes the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC for less than $1,000. You’ll only have to pay $950 for the gaming PC instead of $1,510, leaving you with an extra $560 that you can spend on video games and gaming accessories. You need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this attention-grabbing offer.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry! Dell’s cheap everyday laptop just got even cheaper with this deal
The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background.
Hurry and save $500 on the Dell XPS 17 before stock runs out
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $440 off right now
A right-side view of a Dell G16
Grab a cheap AMD B550 gaming motherboard with today’s Newegg deal
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming motherboard on a white background.
Best Verizon new customer deals for November 2022
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Best laser printer deals: Save on Brother and Canon today
A person uses a smartphone to print something with a Brother MFC-L2710DW wireless monochrome laser printer on an office table.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch the fight tonight
jake paul vs anderson silva live stream ppv feature
Can you watch Hocus Pocus 2 for free on Halloween?
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy stand in a convenience store in a scene from Hocus Pocus 2.
Is there a Disney Plus deal available in October 2022?
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.
Everyone agrees, XGIMI is the top manufacturer of Android smart projectors
Family watching a movie in kids bedroom with XGIMI Halo projector.
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal
LG A1 OLED 4K HDR TV screen displaying imagery of a colorful desert.
Best MacBook deals and sales for November 2022
Macbook Air (2018) Review