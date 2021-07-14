Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Good monitors are hard to come by. Beautiful monitors are even more difficult to find. With the right perseverance, and by constantly checking the list of gaming monitor deals that are available, you’ll surely find one.

You can always keep looking, or you could also just snag the Alienware 27-inch AW2720HF Gaming Monitor from Dell for a killer discount right now. At $230 off, the monitor is $320 with free shipping. That’s over 40% off, and this thing is an absolute beast! It has RGB, a USB 3.0 hub, built-in cable management, and a 240Hz refresh rate.

One glance, and you can tell the Alienware AW2720HF Monitor is pretty awesome. It has a built-in USB 3.0 hub, an attractive design complete with a sleek stand, and AlienFX RGB lighting on the rear. But more importantly, it’s an IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, a super-fast 1-millisecond response time, and a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. A 350 cd/m2 brightness rating means it’s vibrant, and the 1000:1 contrast ratio means it’s sharp.

It supports both AMD Radeon FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies, which is fantastic if you have a graphics card made in the last decade. There are a ton of ports available, too, including two HDMI, a DisplayPort, 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1, a headphone jack, audio out, a USB upstream, and several cables to boot! Built-in cable management makes it easy to hide all the wires to make your desk or workstation look nice and tidy. An on-screen gaming menu with a customizable dashboard pops up when you need to adjust settings or configure the experience. It seems like the designers thought of everything.

Normally $550, Dell has cut $230 off the price, dropping it to $320 with free shipping. Availability is limited, so when the current stock is sold out, that’s curtains for the deal. Act now if you’re interested because there’s no telling when an offer like it will come around again.

