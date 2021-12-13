  1. Deals
This Alienware gaming headset is $50, but the deal won’t last long

Andrew Morrisey
By

One of the best things about modern gaming is the ability to interact with your friends and fellow gamers while in the midst of the adventure, and one of the best gaming headset deals is over at Dell today. The Alienware AW310H gaming headset is currently marked down to only $50, a $30 savings from its regular price of $80. Availability is limited on this deal, and it isn’t guaranteed until you’ve completed the purchase process, so act quickly before your gaming competition beats you to it.

The Alienware AW310H gaming headset is a great option for talking smack to your online gaming opponents, or for keeping in touch with friends while you play. It’s a comfortable and terrific-sounding headset, and it even packs Alienware’s Immersive Audio technology, which allows you to hear enemies before they see you, even from distance, giving you the upper hand in online battles. It features best-in-class speakers and custom-designed acoustic chambers, rivaling sound quality of even some of the best headphones on the market.

The comfort of the Alienware AW310H gaming headset will have you gaming for hours on end. It’s built with a hybrid of memory foam and sports fabric for optimal cooling and comfort, and Alienware’s famous design quality gives the headset a sleek, cool look that doesn’t appear clunky even with the retractable boom microphone. Whether you’re looking for your first gaming headset or are looking for something new to shake up your gaming experience, the Alienware AW310H is a great option, and it stacks up well against even the best gaming headsets.

Only $50 will get you a new Alienware AW310H gaming headset with this deal at Dell. That’s a $30 savings from its regular price of $80, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal won’t last long, and availability is limited. Click over to Dell to grab yours now.

