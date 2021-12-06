If you’re a hardcore gamer, you might already be familiar with how a good pair of surround-sound headphones can drastically improve the gaming experience. Not only can they make your gameplay more immersive through music and environmental noise, but they can also provide a tactical advantage in competitive multiplayer titles. However, top-rated surround-sound gaming headphones can get pretty pricey. That’s why we’re so excited to share one of the best gaming headset deals that you can get in time for Christmas. Right now, you can pick up the Alienware AW510H 7.1 Gaming Headset on Dell’s website for just $68, which is $32 off its regular price tag of $100. If that sounds like the perfect deal for you, get it as soon as you can — availability for this product is limited!

When you’re building out a powerful gaming computer with a top-end graphics card, processor, mouse, and display, your audio setup usually ends up as an afterthought. That might leave you stuck with a cheap pair of headphones that aren’t optimized for gaming performance. If you want to grab one of the best gaming headsets you can get for an affordable price, the Alienware AW510H 7.1 Gaming Headset offers unbeatable value. It’s an excellent pick-up for anyone who wants to create a completely immersive gaming experience. This headset has 7.1 virtual surround sound and is equipped with Alienware Immersive Audio technology, helping you hear audio from different directions and estimate how far an enemy is from your location. They’re custom-tuned for gaming performance, so you can play any title and get a reliable great audio experience.

On top of that, these headphones are very comfortable and designed with extended gaming sessions in mind. The cushioned headband and comfort-fit earpads keep you comfortable for hours on end, while the combination of materials including memory foam, sports fabric, and leatherette help your ears stay cool. The included boom microphone enables you to talk to your teammates during the game, and when you’re done, you can retract it back into the body to minimize distractions. These headphones can connect via a 3.5mm audio jack or a USB connection, giving you flexibility between different devices.

If you’ve wanted to make a big audio upgrade to your gaming rig for a while now, this is the perfect opportunity to do it. Right now, you can pick up the Alienware AW510H 7.1 Gaming Headset on Dell’s website for only $68, which is $32 off the standard price of $100. If you order today, you can get it in time for Christmas. Stocks are already running low for this headset, so make sure to hit that Buy Now button and get your pair as soon as possible.

