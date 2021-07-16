  1. Deals
Programmable gaming keyboards are extremely cheap at Dell today

Not all keyboards are created equal. Some are decent; some are not. Some are made with performance and precision in mind; some are not. Browsing through all of the wireless keyboard deals out there may or may not turn up what you’re looking for — you should probably still peek, though, since there are some good ones in there.

Nevertheless, Dell is offering an awesome deal on the Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard and AW610M Gaming Mouse bundle. At over $70 off, you can get both the keyboard and wired/wireless mouse for $189 with free shipping and express delivery. Game on, folks.

This set includes both a wired keyboard and a dual-mode mouse that can be connected via USB or wireless, your choice. The Alienware AW510K Gaming Keyboard is beautifully designed, with programmable keys, dedicated volume control, and RGB for days. You can choose between 16.8 million RGB color combinations, all vibrant and bright as can be. It also has dedicated media keys for play, pause, next track, volume, mute, and more. Those keys, by the way, are low-profile Cherry MX keys. Oh yeah.

The Alienware AW610 Gaming Mouse uses optical technology with a polling rate of 1000Hz in both wired and wireless modes. A 16,000 DPI sensor allows for variable precision, and there are seven fully programmable buttons onboard. You can use Alienware Command Center to configure the buttons and settings. Like the keyboard, there are 16.8 million RGB color combinations, and the design of the mouse matches the keyboard. The battery will last for up to 350 hours on a single charge, and if you plug it into a USB port, that doesn’t matter.

Dell is offering the bundle, which includes the Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard and AW610M Gaming Mouse, for over $71 off. Normally $260, you’re getting the set for $189 with free shipping and express delivery. They are in stock and ready to ship, but we’re not sure how long that’s going to last. If you want this fantastic mouse and keyboard set, act soon.

More gaming keyboard deals available now

Want to see what else is available right now before making a final decision? We rounded up all of the best gaming keyboard deals, which you’ll find below.

Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$193 $230
With low-profile mechanical keys, the Logitech G915 makes both your office work and your gaming as quick and efficient as possible. The tactile switches hit the sweet spot in responsiveness, too.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches

$90 $140
Compact and tenkeyless, the keyboard is perfect for gamers on the go. It uses Razer's Green switch technology that's suitable for both typing and games that require ultimate precision.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Yellow Key Switches

$110 $116
This Razer BlackWidow keyboard is great for fast-paced gaming. It uses the Yellow Switch technology which guarantees high-speed but quiet key presses. Its compact design is convenient for on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard

$69 $100
You don't have to worry about wrist pain with this gaming keyboard. It has a detachable ergonomic wrist pad for added comfort while playing or typing and comes with a two-year warranty.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

$100 $130
Your keyboard speed can play a major factor in your gaming experience. This Razer model promises to have the fastest keyboard switches you can find. It's also stunning with Chroma RGB lighting.
Buy at Best Buy

Razer Huntsman Elite Wired Gaming Clicky Opto-Mechanical Switch Keyboard

$160 $200
This Huntsman Elite uses Razer's clicky Opto-Mechanical switches for speedy actuation. It also boasts optical actuation which lessens physical contact and extends durability to the switches.
Buy at Best Buy
