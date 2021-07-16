Not all keyboards are created equal. Some are decent; some are not. Some are made with performance and precision in mind; some are not. Browsing through all of the wireless keyboard deals out there may or may not turn up what you’re looking for — you should probably still peek, though, since there are some good ones in there.

Nevertheless, Dell is offering an awesome deal on the Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard and AW610M Gaming Mouse bundle. At over $70 off, you can get both the keyboard and wired/wireless mouse for $189 with free shipping and express delivery. Game on, folks.

This set includes both a wired keyboard and a dual-mode mouse that can be connected via USB or wireless, your choice. The Alienware AW510K Gaming Keyboard is beautifully designed, with programmable keys, dedicated volume control, and RGB for days. You can choose between 16.8 million RGB color combinations, all vibrant and bright as can be. It also has dedicated media keys for play, pause, next track, volume, mute, and more. Those keys, by the way, are low-profile Cherry MX keys. Oh yeah.

The Alienware AW610 Gaming Mouse uses optical technology with a polling rate of 1000Hz in both wired and wireless modes. A 16,000 DPI sensor allows for variable precision, and there are seven fully programmable buttons onboard. You can use Alienware Command Center to configure the buttons and settings. Like the keyboard, there are 16.8 million RGB color combinations, and the design of the mouse matches the keyboard. The battery will last for up to 350 hours on a single charge, and if you plug it into a USB port, that doesn’t matter.

Dell is offering the bundle, which includes the Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard and AW610M Gaming Mouse, for over $71 off. Normally $260, you’re getting the set for $189 with free shipping and express delivery. They are in stock and ready to ship, but we’re not sure how long that’s going to last. If you want this fantastic mouse and keyboard set, act soon.

More gaming keyboard deals available now

Want to see what else is available right now before making a final decision? We rounded up all of the best gaming keyboard deals, which you’ll find below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations