The Alienware wireless gaming headset you’ve always wanted is over $100 off

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset.

There are many kinds of headphone deals that cater to different purposes, but if you’re a gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming headsets. While some of them don’t come cheap, there are gaming headset deals that will let you stretch your budget. The Alienware AW988 wireless gaming headset, for example, is currently available from Dell with a $105 discount, bringing its price down to a more affordable $125 from its original price of $230.

The Dell-owned Alienware brand is known for its top-quality gaming products, and the Alienware AW988 is no exception. This wireless gaming headset will help you better appreciate in-game sounds and hear every detail through the Alienware 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound technology and high-fidelity 40mm neodymium drivers. Additionally, its uni-directional, noise-canceling microphone will make sure that your voice is crystal clear when you communicate with your teammates during online matches for the necessary teamwork to get the job done.

The Alienware AW988 is lightweight and durable, but it’s also comfortable to wear even after hours of gaming, and it’s stylish with customizable lighting options. The gaming headset has a 40-foot range and up to 15 hours of battery life per charge, but you can also use its 3.5mm audio jack when needed or pair it with mobile devices for listening to music or watching shows when you’re taking a break from playing.

The Alienware AW988 is packed with features that will improve your gaming experience and give you an advantage during multiplayer matches. If it’s the gaming headset that you’ve always wanted, now’s your chance to buy it with a $105 discount from Dell, bringing its price down to just $125 from its original price of $230. Its availability is limited, though, so you should hurry up and click that Buy Now button if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Alienware AW988 wireless gaming headset.

The Alienware AW988 is a steal with Dell’s discount, but there are other offers for wireless gaming headsets if you’d like to look at other options. To help you with your search, here are some of the best gaming headset deals that you can take advantage of right now.

