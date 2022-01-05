Gaming laptops have made many strides in the last few years when it comes to tech and cost, with Dell being the company at the forefront of both. Their G15 is easily one of the best Dell laptops out there and a pretty excellent gaming laptop as well — and with Dell discounting it to $922 from $1,085, that’s $163 more you’ll have to stock up on today’s hottest games. Alongside the Dell G15 in this gaming laptop deals pair is Alienware’s M15, which brings even more power to your battlestation.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – $922, was $1,085

For the $922 price tag, the Dell G15 has some pretty powerful components, including the recent RTX 3050 released by NVIDIA for laptops and those who still want RTX 3000 series performance but don’t want to spend the $1,000-$1,500 for their highest-end cards. The RTX 3050 is driving a 15.6-inch, 1080p monitor with a blistering 120Hz refresh rate, something you don’t often get with laptops that cost less than $1,000. This G15 also comes with an 11th gen i5-11400H, which, while not being an i7, is still pretty powerful and pairs well with the RTX 3050. Finally, you get a somewhat small 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, so you’ll probably want to pair it with a good external hard drive.

Alienware M15 – $1,550, was $1,694

What’s interesting with this Alienware M15 is that it comes with a Ryzen 7 5800H, which is a nice little change from the typical use of an Intel CPU, the exclusion of which certainly helps keep the price down. That being said, it is listed for $1,550, and that price tag means you’re getting an RTX 3060 6GB, driving a 15.6-inch, 1080p monitor with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate. However, the GPU is powerful enough that you can probably grab a monitor from these gaming monitor deals if you want to play on a bigger screen. Unfortunately, this Alienware M15 has an even smaller 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD, so definitely pick up that external Hard Drive to help with all the gaming deals you’re sure to take advantage of — and with some games taking up more than 20GB, you’ll need all the space you can get!

