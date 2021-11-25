For gamers who often play several hours for each session, you should take advantage of this Alienware gaming chair Black Friday deal. With the best Black Friday deals this year, you may be investing in a new console or expanding your library of games, and to maximize these purchases, you might be sitting for extended periods of time. That’s where Black Friday gaming chair deals come in. Keep yourself comfortable and free from body pains with the Alienware S5000 gaming chair, which is is available from Dell for just $340, a $60 discount on its original price of $400. Additionally, every purchase gets you a $100 Dell Promo eGift Card.

Today’s best Alienware gaming chair Black Friday deal

Why buy:

High-resiliency foam for comfort

Doubles as an office chair

Coffee-ground-infused microfiber for odor control

Silver thread prevents bacteria growth

If you’re starting to feel uncomfortable during hours-long gaming sessions, it might be because of where you’re sitting. If that’s the case, you should invest in a top-quality gaming chair like the Alienware S5000. The best gaming chairs will let you play without the risk of an aching body, and the Alienware S5000 does this through the high-resiliency foam in its interiors that provide comfort and durability. It’s so nice to sit on this chair that you might think it’s also one of the best office chairs, and actually, there’s no reason not to also use it while working from home.

The backrest and seat of the Alienware S5000 are padded with microfiber that’s infused with coffee grounds, which enables odor control and quick drying. Meanwhile, its embroidery is made of silver thread, which is known for its antibacterial properties. The gaming chair also comes with quiet soft-glide wheels and an industrial-quality gas lift that keeps it at your preferred height.

For a more comfortable gaming experience that you can also apply to your working hours, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware S5000 gaming chair. Dell is selling it for just $340, after a $60 discount to its original price of $400, with a $100 Dell Promo eGift Card as a bonus for every purchase. It’s unclear how much stock Dell has left of the gaming chair, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite video games while sitting on the Alienware S5000, don’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Should you shop this Alienware gaming chair Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Some shoppers believe that bigger discounts await on Cyber Monday, compared to the offers that you see on Black Friday. Unfortunately, that’s rarely the case, as prices of products often remain similar between Cyber Monday and Black Friday, with retailers just rehashing deals between the two events. This means that when you’re eyeing popular products such as the Alienware S5000 gaming chair, you shouldn’t wait until Cyber Monday to purchase it because you never know when stock will run out after Black Friday because of high demand from shoppers.

Even if you think the Alienware S5000 gaming chair will be cheaper on Cyber Monday, it’s highly recommended that you buy it on Black Friday first. You can then cancel the purchase or return the product to get a refund, which you can use on a Cyber Monday deal if the gaming chair’s price falls further. If there’s no improved offer, then at the very least you’re sure that you’ve secured the Alienware S5000, which will help you avoid missing out on a discount for the product entirely.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations