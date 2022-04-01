Alienware is known for making some of the most powerful gaming computers around, with excellent components in sleek, cutting-edge designs. However, it’s no secret that their devices have a reputation for being pricey. That’s why we’re always so excited to share some incredible Alienware deals with our readers.

If you’re in the market for gaming hardware, you’re in luck! Dell is having a massive flash sale on Alienware gaming computers right now. If you want a gaming PC that you can take with you on the go, then there are fantastic gaming laptop deals with discounts of up to $350 off. If you prefer a big tower with some monstrous internals, there are also gaming PC deals with offers of up to $640 off. Keep reading to discover some of our favorite computers from this sale.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 — $1,000, was $1,350

If you’re in the market for an affordable gaming laptop, computers with Ryzen processors are an excellent deal. These laptops often have similar pricing to Intel laptops but more processing power and battery efficiency. That’s why the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops in its price range. Its slender package has a ton of power packed inside. The m15 R5 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5800H processor, a beast of a mid-range chip that has eight cores and 16 threads with up to 4.40 GHz max boost clock. That should give you tons of multi-core and single-core performance to run games and productivity tasks with ease. There’s also 8 GB of RAM, a 256 GB m.2 SSD, and a plethora of ports to expand its functionality even further. However, the star of the show is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, an excellent graphics card that can run modern titles with ease. You’ll be able to maximize its power with the 15.6-inch full HD 165Hz refresh rate with G-SYNC. That means high framerates with no ghosting or blurriness. If you need to hop into a video call, there’s even an HD webcam with dual-array microphones. Right now, you can pick up the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 at Dell for only $1,000, a $350 discount on the regular price of $1,350. Hit the Buy Now button below and get this deal ASAP!

Alienware m15 R6 — $1,100, was $1,350

If you’re looking for a team blue laptop instead, we have the perfect gaming computer for you. The Alienware m15 R6 has a lot of the same internals and gorgeous design as the m15 R5, but it’s equipped with a high-powered 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H with a max boost clock up to 4.60 GHz. Intel has some advantages, including excellent compatibility with multimedia software and, most notably, thunderbolt support. This laptop includes a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port that supports power delivery and Display Port 1.4, giving you tons of options to expand its features later on with an external GPU, high refresh rate monitors, a dock, and more. There are also several USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a gigabit Ethernet port for fast online gaming. You’ll also find the same blisteringly fast Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which can run new games at high settings with no issues. There’s also that same 165Hz, 15.6-inch full HD display with blue light removal and a 3ms response time. If this deal intrigues you, there’s no time to waste. You can get the m15 R6 on Dell’s website for a $250 discount, bringing it down to just $1,100. It’s almost entirely claimed, so hit that Buy Now button to pick up this laptop before it sells out!

Alienware Aurora R12 Desktop — $1,400, was $2,000

If you’re looking for a stationary gaming machine instead, then the Alienware Auror R12 desktop is one of the best gaming PCs you can get in this price range. It has excellent specs and an attractive chassis that will feel right at home in your gaming space. Inside, you’ll find an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700F desktop processor with eight cores, 16 threads, and a max boost clock of 4.90 GHz. That’s a robust, powerful chip that can handle any workload you throw at it. This tower also has a low-profile smart cooling heatsink, designed to stay quiet during operation. It’s partnered up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a beast of a GPU. This will be able to run e-sports and competitive titles at 200+ FPS, but you’ll get completely smooth gameplay on most titles that came out in the last few years on high settings. If you’re planning to use this for some productivity work as well, you’ll love the 16 GB of dual-channel memory along with the massive 1 TB of fast m.2 storage for your documents and game files. Alongside wired internet, it also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 out of the box, which is always nice to see. Right now, you can pick up this Alienware Aurora R12 tower for only $1,400, a hefty $600 off the standard price. Hit that Buy Now button to get this deal on Dell while it’s still around.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop — $1,500, was $2,140

The most powerful laptop on our list is definitely the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop. Compared to the R12, it’s a big step up in terms of performance. The AMD Ryzen 5800 is an excellent processor, with eight cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.60 GHz of boost clock speed. However, what really makes this build one of the best gaming PCs is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, a high-end gaming chip that cost an arm and leg to buy up until recently. It’s an excellent graphics card that not only runs nearly any game you throw at it with ease but should provide you with some fantastic futureproofing for years of releases to come. It’s also a well-cooled device, with liquid cooling on the CPU and solid airflow across the chassis. There’s also 16 GB of dual-channel memory with XMP enabled, along with a 512 GB m.2 NVMe SSD. All of these components are housed in a sleek, space-themed chassis with bold accents and attractive design. The body also has tons of connectivity options, including USB Type-A and Type-C ports, gigabit ethernet support, tons of audio outputs, and several display slots. Right now, you can pick up this PC at Dell for just $1,500, a massive $640 discount on the regular price. Hit that Buy Now button — this deal could end at any time!

