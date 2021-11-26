This Alienware gaming headset Black Friday deal will save you a ton on the accessory you’ve been searching for. Dell has the Alienware 7.1 gaming headset for only $68 right now, down $32 from its original price of $100. The best Black Friday deals are the ones that save you money on things you were already planning to buy. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your gaming rig, today is the day to finally pull the trigger.

Today’s Best Alienware Gaming Headset Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

High-quality sound

Comfortable earcups and headband

Retractable microphone

Kill switch on the cable

The Alienware 7.1 is only $68 at Dell during the gaming headset Black Friday deals. You can save $32 off the original price of $100.

This is a wired headset that uses a 3.5mm jack or USB. The earcups rest lightly on your ears, with the speakers fully covering your ears. This helps block out all other sounds. The headphones are comfortable, with pads on the ears and the upper arc of the headband. It’s a great way to immerse yourself in the game you’re playing, even if you aren’t using your microphone. The best-in-class audio drivers will give you crystal clear sound. The headphones have a wide dynamic range, so you’ll hear everything from environmental noises to gunshots in distinct clarity.

The microphone itself can retract into the headphones when you’re not using it, giving the headphones a sleek, stylish design all the time. The headphone’s cable has an on and off switch for the microphone, so you don’t have to worry about audio from your room bleeding into the microphone when you don’t want it to. Your friends on Discord will appreciate that.

Should You Shop This Alienware Gaming Headset Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

We recommend buying any deals you see today as soon as possible. Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the entire year. There is a very good chance that if this deal even lasts until Cyber Monday, stock will not. Dell in particular is known for running out of stock on their deals items multiple times in a single day. If this is the headset you want, you should buy it now.

Any deals that stick around until Cyber Monday are usually a rehashing of the same deals we saw on Black Friday, anyways. It’s less of an opportunity for new, better deals and more of a chance to buy the last-minute items you hadn’t considered during Black Friday. Buy this Alienware 7.1 gaming headset now, or risk scrounging through the scraps this weekend.

