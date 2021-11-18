As part of the Dell Black Friday deals, we’ve spotted a fantastic offer on an Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset which brings it down to just $68, a saving of $32 on the usual price. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals out there right now and if you’re looking to make your gaming more immersive, you shouldn’t miss out on this sweet deal. Grab it now while stocks last.

The Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset offers much of what you would expect from the best gaming headsets. It has immersive 7.1 virtual surround sound that means you can hear enemies before they get too close. With best-in-class, custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz-40KHz everything sounds great, whether you’re playing an immersive single player game or something more sociable.

With enhanced noise isolation, you can focus on exactly what’s going on, with leatherette earcups that keep your ears feeling comfortable no matter how long you’re playing for. A mixture of memory foam, sports fabric and leatherette provide you with optimal cooling and comfort at all times. There’s also a retractable boom microphone so you can choose whether to talk to teammates or not.

Other features include a swappable 3.5mm cable and a detachable USB connection for maximum convenience. The retractable mic has noise cancellation capabilities, too. That’s the handy thing about this headset. It has enough customization options that you can make it feel just how you need it to feel without being limited.

The Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset looks super stylish and feels great on your head. It also provides you with great sound quality. Normally priced at $100, it’s down to just $68 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. With stock so tight, if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to snap it up now so you don’t miss out. This deal won’t be around forever at this price.

If you’re undecided about this Alienware 7.1 gaming headset, we have all the best Black Friday gaming headset deals neatly rounded up. These include great offers on some of the biggest names in gaming headsets so there’s sure to be something there for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations