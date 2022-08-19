Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitor deals around, we’ve spotted not just one but two deals worth your time. Both are courtesy of ever popular gaming brand, Alienware, with two great monitors designed to enhance your gaming experience. To sweeten the deal, besides both monitors enjoying deep price cuts, they also both include six months of The Disney Bundle for free, providing you with $84 worth of Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu to keep you entertained. Read on while we take you through each deal, and hit the buy button once you know it’s the one for you. Remember — these deals are available for a strictly limited time only.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor — $315, was $525

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is an easily tempting proposition for anyone seeking out one of the best gaming monitors around. The 24.5-inch IPS panel offers a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Even better, it has a refresh rate of 240Hz so any time you play something fast-paced, you don’t have to worry about the risk of motion blur. Action is always going to look silky smooth. Along with all that, response times are a mere 1ms gray to gray so you won’t have to worry about any poor reactions. Built into the monitor is a USB 3.0 hub, so you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 DP 1.2, along with 5 USB 3.0 ports, ensuring this is a useful monitor to have on your desk.

Alienware 27 Monitor — $330, was $560

Paired up well with the best gaming PC deals is this 27-inch Alienware monitor. Much like the smaller example above, it offers a native 1920 x 1080 resolution at a refresh rate of 240Hz. The latter means that no matter how fast you’re gaming gets, it’s going to look like smooth sailing the whole time. Additionally, there’s the all-important true 1ms gray-to-gray response time. Also, it offers a 99% sRGB color gamut so everything is going to look great. Designed with gaming in mind, you’ll always be able to keep on top of what’s going on without any risk of quality degradation. It’s exactly what you want to see from one of the best monitors around in this price range.

