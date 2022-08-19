 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitor deals around, we’ve spotted not just one but two deals worth your time. Both are courtesy of ever popular gaming brand, Alienware, with two great monitors designed to enhance your gaming experience. To sweeten the deal, besides both monitors enjoying deep price cuts, they also both include six months of The Disney Bundle for free, providing you with $84 worth of Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu to keep you entertained. Read on while we take you through each deal, and hit the buy button once you know it’s the one for you. Remember — these deals are available for a strictly limited time only.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor — $315, was $525

A front and back view of the Alienware 25 monitor
Dell/Alienware

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is an easily tempting proposition for anyone seeking out one of the best gaming monitors around. The 24.5-inch IPS panel offers a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Even better, it has a refresh rate of 240Hz so any time you play something fast-paced, you don’t have to worry about the risk of motion blur. Action is always going to look silky smooth. Along with all that, response times are a mere 1ms gray to gray so you won’t have to worry about any poor reactions. Built into the monitor is a USB 3.0 hub, so you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 DP 1.2, along with 5 USB 3.0 ports, ensuring this is a useful monitor to have on your desk.

Alienware 27 Monitor — $330, was $560

An Alienware 27 with the Nightingale video game on the screen
image: Dell/Alienware and Nightingale

Paired up well with the best gaming PC deals is this 27-inch Alienware monitor. Much like the smaller example above, it offers a native 1920 x 1080 resolution at a refresh rate of 240Hz. The latter means that no matter how fast you’re gaming gets, it’s going to look like smooth sailing the whole time. Additionally, there’s the all-important true 1ms gray-to-gray response time. Also, it offers a 99% sRGB color gamut so everything is going to look great. Designed with gaming in mind, you’ll always be able to keep on top of what’s going on without any risk of quality degradation. It’s exactly what you want to see from one of the best monitors around in this price range.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums

The iRobot Roomba 676 smart robot vacuum.

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off

Two Dell Inspiron 27 7000 next to each other displaying vibrant images.

Best gaming laptop deals for August 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Best Staples deals and sales for August 2022

Staples Store

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount

A person reads on an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite outdoors.

These HP and Lenovo gaming laptops are both under $600 today

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Lenovo IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops are ON SALE this week

A Lenovo ThinkPad E series laptop with a person holding a ThinkPad laptop on the screen against a red background.

The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart

A front view of an HP Chromebook on a white background.

The Surface Pro 8 with type cover is $350 off today

microsoft surface deals amazon july 2022 pro 8 13 inch tablet with keyboard and pen

How to watch the BMW Championship of the PGA Tour

Crowd cheers for Tiger Woods.

Best Dell XPS Deals: Up to $700 off top-rated laptops

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.