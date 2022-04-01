This Alienware gaming PC just got a huge $778 price cut

One of the best gaming PC deals at the moment is courtesy of Alienware with the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop at Dell for just $1,751, reduced from $2,530. Saving you $778 easily makes this one of the best Alienware deals with the gaming PC a great setup for anyone looking to get serious about PC gaming. Read on while we tell you all about why it’s so great but be quick — stock is strictly limited at this price!

The Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop easily offers a lot of what you would expect to see from the best gaming desktops. At its heart is an impressive AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. That’s already plenty powerful enough but the system also bundles in an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with 12GB of VRAM. Combined, the system offers plenty of power to ensure you can play the latest games without a hitch, and while making sure they look great too. You also get a massive 1TB of SSD storage so there’s plenty of room for you to install all your favorite games without an issue.

The Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop is intelligently designed too. It offers enhanced airflow with a new thermal design that includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers. That means no risk of overheating no matter how hard you’re pushing your gaming time. A dual-axial fan design in particular works to ease pressure on your graphics card to aid performance. It has also been designed so that it fully supports custom upgrades if you plan on getting more hands-on with your setup and adding new components. Alienware Command Center is also included offering extensive thermal control settings along with optimal overclocking abilities as well.

Well thought out in so many ways, the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop is available at a fantastic price at Dell. Normally priced at $2,530, it’s down to just $1,751 right now. A huge saving of $778, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a fantastic gaming rig for less. Be quick though. Only a limited amount of stock has been allocated at this price and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Don’t miss out.

