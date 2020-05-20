Alienware gaming PCs, Dell XPS 13 laptops discounted ahead of Memorial Day

Although Memorial Day isn’t here quite yet, the 2020 Memorial Day sales are already kicking off. Dell has hit the ground running with a sales event of its own: This iconic PC brand is always a big player during these big seasonal blowouts, and right now, it’s offering nice discounts on some of the best picks from the Alienware and Dell XPS lines. Whether you’re after a sleek modern ultrabook or a PC capable of doing some heavy gaming, the Dell Memorial Day sale has you covered, and we’ve already smoked out our favorite picks of the lot. Read on:

Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen Laptop (2019) — $780, was $850

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our long-standing favorite ultrabooks, so it’s fitting that we lead with this 2019 model — and the early Dell Memorial Day deals are your chance to score it at a very nice price. This nearly perfect model isn’t a 2-in-1, but its 13.3-inch 1080p display pulls double duty as a touchscreen for some added convenience. Under the hood, it’s got a 10th-gen i5 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, which are good specs for a no-nonsense workhorse laptop.

This 2019 Dell XPS 13 is technically the last-gen model (Dell gave it a nice little update in 2020), but with that 10th-generation CPU, it is hardly long in the tooth in 2020. The price is right, too: A $66 discount knocks it below $800, letting you score this fantastic Windows ultrabook for just $784 right now.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (2020) — $980, was $1000

If you do want the versatility of a 2-in-1 and are willing to pay a little more to get the latest 2020 refresh, then this Dell XPS 13 will scratch that itch. For this one, Dell increased the display panel to a 16:10 ratio (a 7% boost in screen real estate), and since it’s a 2-in-1, that gorgeous 1200p display can fold flat on its hinge for use as a tablet. It runs on the same updated 1oth-gen processor as the 2019 model — this one’s packing an Intel Core i3-1005G1 — along with 4GB of snappy 3,733MHz RAM, a notable upgrade over that used in the last-gen XPS.

For storage, you’ve also got a 256GB SSD. A modest $20 discount lets you grab the 2020 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for $980.

Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming Desktop — $980, was $1150

If you know PC gaming, then Alienware is a name that should need no introduction. You also know that nothing beats a proper desktop computer for enjoying the latest AAA titles, and the Alienware Aurora R8 doesn’t disappoint. This configuration comes loaded with a ninth-gen six-core Intel i5-9400 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB VRAM (arguably the best graphics card to be had for the price right now), and 16GB of dual-channel RAM. That hardware can deliver plenty of juice for 1080p/60fps gaming at high settings.

On top of that, a 512GB SSD gives you plenty of high-speed storage for all those games. Better still is the price: A nice $170 savings means you can grab this gaming battle station for $980 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop — $1350, was $1400

If you want gaming power in a more portable package, there are also some great gaming laptops in the Alienware lineup. The Alienware M15 ticks all the boxes for things we want in a modern gaming machine: An Intel Core i5-9400H CPU, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and 8GB RAM provide plenty of power for work and entertainment (including modern games), while a 256GB solid-state drive provides sufficient storage space for your OS, software, and other goodies.

The 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz display also looks great and hits a nice sweet spot in size, even if the laptop itself is slightly bulky (which is usually what you can expect from a gaming laptop given its beefier hardware). Dell’s early Memorial Day sale means you can score this solid gaming laptop for $1,352 and save $48.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Laptop — $1370, was $1500

The Dell XPS 13 is fantastic, but not everyone is into those smaller 13-inch displays. If you love the idea of a 2-in-1 ultrabook but also prefer a more traditional 15-inch screen, the Dell XPS 15 has you covered: It’s packing an Intel Core i5-8305G CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD — solid specs for work and all-around daily use — and you’ve even got a bit of gaming and video editing power thanks to its RX Vega M GL graphics with 4GB VRAM.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Dell has this XPS 15 2-in-1 marked down to $1,372, saving you $128.

