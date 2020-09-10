Save $975 on this monstrous Alienware gaming laptop today

Great gaming laptop deals tend to be worth your while but often offer relatively modest discounts. But how does saving a massive $975 on a fantastic Alienware gaming laptop sound to you? That’s exactly what you can do right now with Dell cutting the price of the Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop by a huge $975, bringing it down to just $1,550. There’s no better time to upgrade your gaming setup to this fantastic system. It’s easily one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

The Alienware m15 R1 offers nearly everything a gamer on the move could want. It has a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch UHD anti-glare display. Best of all, it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card which means you’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite games at high quality.

Despite packing in so much, the Alienware m15 R1 is reasonably portable. It’s only 17.9mm thin and it weighs about 4.78 pounds. For a gaming laptop, that’s pretty good going, and it actually works out as slightly thinner than the Alienware 13 and 20% lighter than that model, too. Best of all, there’s an up to 17-hour battery life to keep you active all day long, although bear in mind that this will fluctuate depending on what you’re doing with the laptop and what games you’re playing.

As mentioned, its 15.6-inch screen is an ultra HD screen but it goes one step further. It also has speedy response times of 1ms so it helps your chances by reacting speedily, whatever you’re doing. That’s ideal if you’re keen to game competitively. There’s also an outstanding cooling system that keeps your lap and system cool, thanks to a neat combo of fans and heat pipes.

Ultimately, the Alienware m15 R1 has everything you could want at this price point and it’s a great price indeed. Ordinarily priced at $2,525, you can buy the Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop for just $1,550 right now. That’s a huge saving of $975. You’ll need to be fast though. As with many of Dell’s deals, stock is limited and we can’t see this offer sticking around for long.

