This gaming laptop deal at Dell slashes $530 off an Alienware m15 R4

The Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop with Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the screen.

It’s always a good time to upgrade with the help of gaming laptop deals if you’ve got the budget, so that you’ll be ready for the new games that launch. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals, which include Alienware deals such as this $530 discount for the Alienware m15 R4 that lowers the gaming laptop’s price to $2,380, from its original price of $2,910.

Like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops for 2021, the Alienware m15 R4 won’t have trouble running the latest games. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, so there’s no need to check the system requirements of games before you buy them. All that processing power is shown on the Alienware m15 R4’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which you can supplement with gaming monitor deals if you want a bigger display when playing at home.

The Alienware m15 R4 comes with a 1TB SSD boot drive and a 512GB SSD for storage, and a responsive keyboard that will be able to keep up with your rapid presses. The gaming laptop also features Advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech, which maintains system stability even after hours-long gaming sessions at maximum settings, and the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over the Alienware m15 R4 through game profiles and an overclocking control module.

For a gaming laptop that won’t let you down, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m15 R4. It’s currently available from Dell for $2,380, after a $530 discount to its original price of $2,910. The deal’s availability is limited though, and stocks are running out quick. If you think the Alienware m15 R4 looks like your next gaming laptop, you shouldn’t hesitate as you might miss out on Dell’s offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’re not hooked by Dell’s tempting offer for the Alienware m15 R4, you might want to take a look at the other gaming laptops that are currently on sale. To help you compare offers, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals from different retailers, so you don’t have to visit several websites.

