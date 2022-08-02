 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts $700 off the price (89% sold!)

Aaron Mamiit
The Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop with a screenshot of Aliens: Fireteam on the screen.

While some gaming laptop deals are still too expensive for most gamers, here’s one that makes one much more affordable — Dell’s $700 discount for the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,700. The offer’s availability is very limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop, you need to act fast and finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop

Whether you’re upgrading from an old machine or this is your first time to invest in PC gaming, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop. With its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, you’ll be able to run most modern games, though you might have to sacrifice graphics quality and frame rate for some of the more demanding titles. It’s not going to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops, but you can have the Alienware m15 R6’s 8GB of RAM as a starting point and eventually upgrade to 16GB of RAM, as recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

While some gaming laptops will require you to also buy from gaming monitor deals because of their small screens, the Alienware m15 R6’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with 165Hz refresh rate is sufficient to enjoy your favorite video games at high frame rates. The machine is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which should be enough space for several titles at the same time, and it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start installing games as soon as you get the gaming laptop. If you find yourself playing for several hours, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the Alienware m15 R6 utilizes the brand’s Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which includes a dual-fan design, unique fan profiles in the Alienware Command Center, and four copper composite heat pipes.

Gamers are always on the lookout for Alienware deals because of the quality of the Dell-owned brand’s products. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new gaming laptop, then check out Dell’s $700 price cut for the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop, which is yours for just $1,000 compared to its original price of $1,700. However, you have to hurry, as shoppers have already picked up 89% of the available stocks of the item. The deal may run out soon, so if you want to get the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop for $1,000, click that Buy Now button immediately.

