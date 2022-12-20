Want to get your game on this holiday season? We’ve got one of the best gaming laptop deals around right here to give you the competitive edge. The Alienware m15 R7 laptop from Dell is just $1,500 today, saving you a massive $350 off the regular $1,850 price. With those huge savings, you could buy an external monitor, gaming mouse, or some of the latest games to play with friends! You’ll need to move fast to grab this deal though, as it’s already popular. Add it to your basket and check out today to ensure you don’t miss out, with delivery by December 22.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop

The Alienware m15 R7 is one of the best gaming laptops around, with its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM (2 x 8GB), and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, all packed into a slim form factor with a 15.6-inch 2560 x 1440 screen with 240Hz refresh rate. Phew! Those are some serious specs, and with Dolby Vision, even the latest games are going to look stunning, with deeper contrasts and vivid colors on that QHD screen.

Smooth, fast, epic graphics are on the cards too, as the RTX 30 graphics are engineered with 2nd Gen RT cores for maximum ray tracing performance. That means you’ll experience more realistic environments, so be careful playing the latest survival horror titles, as they’ll be even more terrifyingly real! Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) boosts frame rates without compromising on image quality, and the ComfortView Plus blue light filter reduces harmful blue light emissions, protecting your eyes during those epic gaming sessions.

Speaking of intense gaming, the Alienware m15 R7 won’t overheat and let you down thanks to Cryo-tech cooling, with a dual fan design that lets you game faster for longer periods of time. There’s 1TB of onboard storage for all your games and files, and a low-profile mechanical keyboard with 1.88mm key travel and per-key AlienFX lighting that you can personalize from the Alienware Command Center. There you can also adjust overclocking options, set power management modes depending on what you’re up to, and more.

With Dolby Atmos sound for a truly immersive experience that feels like you’re actually in the game, you’ll never look at the best RPGs like Elden Ring in the same way again. You’ll also find all the connectivity you could ever need with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 for your gaming headset, and plenty of ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, great for connecting an external monitor.

This gaming laptop deal is selling fast, and no wonder, as you’re taking home the Alienware m15 R7 laptop for just $1,500, down from $1,850, saving you a huge $350. Hurry if you want to grab this deal — order today and your new laptop will be delivered by December 22 in time for the holidays!

