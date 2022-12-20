 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop is $350 off (delivered by December 22)

Paula Beaton
By
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Want to get your game on this holiday season? We’ve got one of the best gaming laptop deals around right here to give you the competitive edge. The Alienware m15 R7 laptop from Dell is just $1,500 today, saving you a massive $350 off the regular $1,850 price. With those huge savings, you could buy an external monitor, gaming mouse, or some of the latest games to play with friends! You’ll need to move fast to grab this deal though, as it’s already popular. Add it to your basket and check out today to ensure you don’t miss out, with delivery by December 22.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop

The Alienware m15 R7 is one of the best gaming laptops around, with its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM (2 x 8GB), and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, all packed into a slim form factor with a 15.6-inch 2560 x 1440 screen with 240Hz refresh rate. Phew! Those are some serious specs, and with Dolby Vision, even the latest games are going to look stunning, with deeper contrasts and vivid colors on that QHD screen.

Smooth, fast, epic graphics are on the cards too, as the RTX 30 graphics are engineered with 2nd Gen RT cores for maximum ray tracing performance. That means you’ll experience more realistic environments, so be careful playing the latest survival horror titles, as they’ll be even more terrifyingly real! Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) boosts frame rates without compromising on image quality, and the ComfortView Plus blue light filter reduces harmful blue light emissions, protecting your eyes during those epic gaming sessions.

Related

Speaking of intense gaming, the Alienware m15 R7 won’t overheat and let you down thanks to Cryo-tech cooling, with a dual fan design that lets you game faster for longer periods of time. There’s 1TB of onboard storage for all your games and files, and a low-profile mechanical keyboard with 1.88mm key travel and per-key AlienFX lighting that you can personalize from the Alienware Command Center. There you can also adjust overclocking options, set power management modes depending on what you’re up to, and more.

With Dolby Atmos sound for a truly immersive experience that feels like you’re actually in the game, you’ll never look at the best RPGs like Elden Ring in the same way again. You’ll also find all the connectivity you could ever need with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 for your gaming headset, and plenty of ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, great for connecting an external monitor.

This gaming laptop deal is selling fast, and no wonder, as you’re taking home the Alienware m15 R7 laptop for just $1,500, down from $1,850, saving you a huge $350. Hurry if you want to grab this deal — order today and your new laptop will be delivered by December 22 in time for the holidays!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Save up to 66% on laptops, gaming PCs in HP’s holiday sale
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
There’s a huge Dell laptop and gaming PC sale happening today
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.
Save over $2000 on Lenovo laptops, gaming PCs and more
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
Argentina vs. France live stream: Watch the World Cup Final for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
There’s a massive sale on solar generators happening right now
Bluetti EB3A solar generator and portable power station is easy to carry.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a big price cut for the holidays
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sitting on a succulent.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Samsung 75-inch TV is today
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
This gaming PC with an RTX 3080Ti and 1TB SSD is $900 off today — Grab it now
iBUYPOWER TRACE MR with RTX 3080Ti at GameStop
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
samsung 75 inch q70a deal december 2022 qled 4k tv resized