Alienware Memorial Day sale: Gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and more

With Memorial Day sales fully underway, this is a great time to treat yourself to some great new hardware for less than usual. Right now, one of the standout sales is courtesy of Alienware with plenty of great discounts on gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and gaming monitors. To help you figure out where the best deals are, we’ve narrowed things down to some of the key highlights within the Alienware Memorial Day sale. Read on while we guide you through them.

Alienware Memorial Day sale: Today’s best deals

Why Buy:

Great display

Respectable specifications

Stylish look

Alienware features

No Dell Memorial Day sale could be without the Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop featuring somewhere. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. While we’d have liked to have seen the memory bumped up to 16GB, it’s hard to fault anything else at this price. You also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz and response time of 3ms. Action will unfold pretty much instantly here with motion blur simply not happening, even if the scene is particularly speedy. The Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop is also designed in a slim manner while still offering advanced thermal engineering so there’s no risk of overheating. It’s a well-designed and great-looking system.

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,200, was $1,950

Why Buy:

Truly immersive display

High-end native resolution

144Hz refresh rate

True 1ms response time

One of the best curved gaming monitors around, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor will enhance your gaming experience substantially. Thanks to its immersive structure, it improves your field of vision while reducing distortion, glare, and reflection. Alongside that, VESA DisplayHDR 600 means you can enjoy greater color depth, remarkable clarity, a reduced halo effect, along with localized dimming. Its curved WQHD+ display means you get 24% more screen pixels than regular WQHD, too. With a high refresh rate and a true 1ms gray-to-gray response time, it’s ideally suited for playing the fastest games out there with your monitor never missing a beat. If you’re looking to enhance your gaming setup, you need the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,300, was $1,800

Why Buy:

High-end graphics card

Plenty of memory

Excellent cooling

Overclockable processor

Offering a lot of what you would expect from one of the best gaming desktops comes the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor that can be overclocked if you feel like tweaking it. Alongside that, you get 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Even better is the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card which offers some of the best performance around as helped by its 8GB of VRAM and the fact that you can overclock it. The system is well suited to anyone who wants to make some adjustments or who prefers to let the computer do all the hard work. That’s further helped by the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop’s extensive cooling system and its innovative use of airflow to ensure you always get the best performance possible.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,300, was $1,750

Why Buy:

Powerful processor

1TB of storage space

Latest graphics card

Overclockable

Alternatively, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop offers a slightly different build for anyone looking for a gaming desktop. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor paired up with 16GB of memory. In addition, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with a hefty 12GB of VRAM to ensure that performance is pretty great. There’s also 1TB of storage space but the downside here is that it has conventional SATA-based storage rather than SSD which means it’s not quite as fast. However, this does mean you won’t have any trouble installing a plethora of games at the same time. As with all Alienware systems, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is also designed to be efficiently cooled at all times while also looking great and allowing a certain amount of overclocking to be conducted.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop — $1,600, was $2,300

Why Buy:

Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch laptop

Great performance

Stylish appearance

Well-designed cooling system

One of the best Memorial Day laptop sales around is easily the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop. Packing in what you would expect from the best gaming laptops currently available, the laptop is also Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch high-performance gaming system meaning it’s far more portable than many other gaming laptops. It’s no slouch when it comes to performance either thanks to its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM so this is a system well-designed for the latest games. Display-wise, the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time so it can handle the fastest games you may wish to play. With an expert cooling system as expected from Alienware, the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop is sure to delight gamers.

