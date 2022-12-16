Why you need to grab this racing-style gaming chair while it’s on sale

If you or a gamer you love needs a new seat for their gaming rig, you don’t want to pass up holiday gaming chair deals. This luxury gaming chair from Alienware is a particular steal right now. You can grab this comfy chair for only $330 today, down $70 from its original $400. That’s not exactly cheap for a chair, but your body will thank you for the splurge. There are some fantastic benefits that make this chair worth the price. Read on if you’re not convinced. If you already know you want it, snag it before it sells out or the sale ends. That’ll likely be soon!

Why you should buy the Alienware S5000 racing-style gaming chair

Gaming isn’t usually a physical activity, but it’s strenuous on your body in different ways. Sitting for long periods of time is tough on your back muscles, spine and shoulders. If you don’t have proper support, you’ll feel it when you stand up. These effects really stack up over the years, leading to potentially serious health concerns later in life. This is doubled if you also sit in a chair for work, then come home for another few hours of gaming. A proper chair is essential.

The biggest benefit of this Alienware S5000 gaming chair is highlighted in its description: it’s a “racing-style” gaming chair. Gaming chairs have been modelling themselves off of the seats in racecars for more than a decade, and it’s not just because they look cool. NASCAR drivers also sit for long periods of time, and they literally cannot get up if they start to feel sore. They want to be as comfortable as possible for hours on end so they can put all of their focus on the task ahead of them — not unlike gamers.

The S5000 has lumbar and neck support pillows made from memory foam. You can adjust the chair between 80 and 140 degrees, and the arm rests both raise and swivel for optimal posture. The padding on the chair is made from unique Ultra Premium High Resiliency Foam, so it’s nice and dense. You’ll feel like you’re sitting on a perfectly molded cloud.

Dell is known for cutting deals off short, or offering price reductions on items they have low stock in, so you should grab this while you can. There’s no telling when this deal will end. The Alienware S5000 gaming chair is only $330 right now after a $70 discount. It’s an investment you won’t regret.

