Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is $850 off

Gaming laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to save $850 off an Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop. Normally priced at $2,450, you can buy the stylish and powerful Alienware m15 gaming laptop for $1,600 at Dell, saving you $850 off the usual price. It’s a huge discount on a gaming laptop that’s already super appealing. Let’s take a look at why you need it in your life. Just remember — it won’t stick around at this price forever.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 gaming laptop

One of the best-value laptop deals around, the Alienware m15 gaming laptop is also a great investment for avid gamers. It may not feature in our look at the best gaming laptops but it combines good looks with powerful specs.

An AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor powers the system while 16GB of memory helps you multitask more effectively, which is very useful when gaming. 1TB of SSD storage means you shouldn’t run out of storage for your games too soon as that’s plenty of room for all but your entire Steam library. Graphics card-wise, you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 SDRAM. It’s more than capable enough of playing all the latest games and making them look good. A 15.6-inch full HD screen with an impressive refresh rate of 360Hz ensures that even the fastest moving of games don’t suffer from motion blur here.

An effective cooling system means the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop can handle long gaming sessions so much better than the competition as well, so this is an ideal gaming system for anyone that wants one of the best laptops for downtime as well as for work.

Looking super thin and stylish for a gaming system, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is a great pick for gamers looking to be all set up for a while to come. Normally priced at $2,450, it’s down to $1,600 right now at Dell, saving you $850 off the usual price. You’ll be delighted at how great your favorite games look on this system.

Editors' Recommendations