If you’re looking to build a gaming experience around a laptop, there are some great gaming laptop deals available right now. At the top of the list is a deal at Dell on the Alienware x15 gaming laptop. It’s equipped with one of the best graphics cards you can find in a gaming laptop and still costs just $1,600. This build would regularly cost $2,750, making for a huge savings of $1,150. It’s one of the best Alienware deals you’ll find and includes free shipping, so click over to Dell now to claim this deal while you can.

Why you should get the Alienware x15 gaming laptop

The Alienware x15 gaming laptop is a popular choice for tackling some of the best PC games, or for preparing yourself to take on the best upcoming PC games. As built for this deal, it has an 11th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card, which is one of the most powerful and capable graphics cards you’ll find in a gaming laptop. These are some powerful specs that can push you through any gaming adventure you come across, and with the 512GB solid-state drive, you’ll have plenty of fast storage to house your gaming library.

The gaming experience itself on the Alienware x15 is about as good as it gets. A 15.6-inch Full HD display brings your games to life, and a 360Hz refresh rate keeps the image from lagging or breaking apart at high frame rates, even during the most intense and fast-paced moments of gameplay. By comparison, most gaming laptops only have a 60Hz refresh rate. With all of that power, overheating might be a concern, but not with the Alienware x15. Cry-Tech cooling technology uses four intelligently controlled fans to help dissipate heat. This will keep you gaming for longer periods of time without the need to stop for your hardware to cool down.

The Alienware x15 is a high-level gaming laptop, and with your savings you can pair it with any of the current gaming monitor deals. Right now you can get the Alienware x15 gaming laptop for just $1,600, a savings of $1,150 from its regular price of $2,750. Free shipping is included.

