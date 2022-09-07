This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $1,150 off today

One of the best gaming laptop deals today happens to be on one of the most high-end gaming laptops around right now. The Alienware x15 gaming laptop is that system and it’s on sale when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $3,300, it’s down to $2,150 for a limited time only. While that’s far from impulse buy territory, if you’ve been seeking out a great gaming system for a while now, you’re going to really appreciate the $1,150 discount on this one. It just made a great system even more tempting than before. Here’s why you need the Alienware x15 gaming laptop in your life.

Why you should buy the Alienware x15 gaming laptop

One of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now, the Alienware x15 gaming laptop packs plenty of powerful hardware into a shell that promises to be Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch high-performance gaming laptop so far. It offers up an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge amount of memory — 32GB to be specific. With any gaming setup, we see 16GB as a minimum if you’re investing in a good rig, so 32GB is truly remarkable stuff. As well as that, the Alienware x15 gaming laptop has a huge 1TB of SSD storage so you’re simply not going to run out of space while installing all your favorite games.

The high point of the Alienware x15 gaming laptop, and the thing that makes it stand out from the best laptops for general purposes, is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. With 8GB of VRAM and a powerful GPU, it’s perfectly suited to help you play the latest games without an issue and for a number of years to come. In conjunction, you also get a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 360Hz and response time of just 1ms. Both these features mean that action will look incredibly smooth and free of motion blur while you play, while you also won’t have to worry about any lag as you react to what’s on screen.

Expertly designed so that overheating isn’t an issue here, the Alienware x15 gaming laptop is a potent system that’s powerful yet stylish too. It even has a premium keyboard that features per-key RGB LED lighting, anti-ghosting technology, and 1.5mm of travel. Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so it’s hardly surprising that we see so much attention to detail here.

Ordinarily priced at $3,300, you can save $1,150 right now when you buy the Alienware x15 gaming laptop, bringing it down to $2,150 for a limited time only. The ideal time to invest in a high-end gaming laptop, you’ll be amazed at how great everything looks when you’re playing on this delight.

