Best Buy slashes $500 off this gaming laptop — today only!

If you’re piecing together a new gaming setup and want something stationary you can build around, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals out there right now. But if you’re looking for a top-notch gaming computer that you can build around and still take with you anywhere, we recommend one of the best gaming laptop deals you’ll come across, which is on the Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop. Currently it’s just $1,700 at Best Buy, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $2,200. That’s quite a discount for a high-end gaming laptop, but it’s a limited-time discount, so click over to Best Buy to claim it while you can.

All of the best laptops for gaming create an immersive, lifelike gaming experience that we can take with us on the go, such as when we’re diving into the best co-op gaming games on PC at a friend’s place. The Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop brings such versatility to your gaming setup. It’s also super powerful, as it’s spec’d for this discount with an Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. These all combine to create a speedy, responsive platform built to house and play all of your favorite PC games.

In terms of the gaming experience on the Alienware x15 R1, it’s about as good as it gets. A Full HD display brings your games to life, and a 360Hz refresh rate keeps the image from lagging or breaking apart, even during the most intense and fast-paced moments of gameplay. By comparison, most gaming laptops are only capable of 60Hz video playback. And while it may seem that such performance in a laptop could create certain bottlenecks, the Alienware x15 R1 features Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which uses four intelligently controlled, uniquely programmable fans to help dissipate heat. This will keep you gaming for longer periods of time without concern of overheating.

The Alienware x15 R1 is truly a top-level gaming laptop, and one anybody looking to take their gaming seriously should consider. It’s currently just $1,700 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $500 off its regular price. This is a limited-time deal and the clock continues to countdown, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it while you can.

