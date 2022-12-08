The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time for your favorite games. Play them in style with one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can grab this Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,780. It’s usually priced at $3,430, so you’re saving a truly eye-watering $650. Deals don’t come much better than this, and this one’s sure to fly off the shelves once savvy gamers spot it. Make sure you don’t miss out and jump on it today, before it’s sold out!

Why you should buy the Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop

The Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop is one of the best gaming laptops out there, and it’s the thinnest Alienware laptop to date, measuring just 0.64 inches thick. Its 15.6-inch QHD 2,560 x 1,440 display has a 240Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gameplay, with Advanced Optimus to enable longer battery life and support Nvidia G-Sync, plus ComfortView Plus hardware-based low blue light filter to protect your eyes during those epic raids.

Under the hood, you’re getting immense power in a sleek package, with an Intel 12th-gen i9-12900H processor, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics with 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 RAM. So you can play all the latest, greatest AAA titles, MMORPGs, and fast-paced multiplayer FPS games with your friends. There’s no need to worry about overheating either, as Advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology packs quad fans to keep your system cool, even when the action’s heating up.

The highly-responsive RGB LED backlit keyboard features anti-ghosting tech, with 1.5mm of key travel for responsive gaming, so you’re ready for whatever your gaming session throws at you. There’s also a whopping 2TB of onboard storage (2 x 1TB SSD) for as many games, photos, apps, and videos as you could possibly imagine. Finally, this gaming laptop also looks the part with its dark core and lighter silky-smooth exterior with stain-resistant paint.

Whatever your gaming style, the Alienware x15 R2 is a must-buy, and at this price, it’s a complete no-brainer. You can grab it today for $2,780, saving a whopping $650 off the usual $3,430 price. You know you want it, so just get it, before this fantastic deal sells out!

