Take $30 off the all-new Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for Valentine’s Day

When devices like the Nook, Kindle, and other ebook readers first hit the market, a lot of folks were hesitant to accept the change. Being able to actually touch those crisp pages as you flip through a book is all part of the classic reading experience, after all. Despite all of the concerns, however, devices like the Kindle have not ruined the reading experience — they’ve just made it more convenient. Whether you’re traveling or just relaxing at home, having access to a huge library of books on a single tablet is extremely convenient. Which is what makes this Kindle Paperwhite deal on Amazon so tempting.

If you’ve never actually played around with a Kindle before, there are a few important things you need to know. First, and maybe most importantly, the screen offers a glare-free experience. The 6-inch Paperwhite display technology is made with E Ink Carta, a built-in light, and optimized font technology. All that really means is that the screen looks like real paper, allowing for easy reading without having to worry about any sort of glare ruining story time. Additionally, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is actually waterproof. That means you can take it to the beach, by the pool, or in the rain without having to worry about any water damage.

Another impressive feature is its battery life. A single charge can last up to 6 weeks, allowing you to read fairly consistently without having to hover near an outlet to get a little extra juice. You also get 8GB of storage on your device, which is actually quite a bit when you think about how little storage text files actually take up — though you can dish out an extra $30 for the 32GB model if you need more. The Kindle Paperwhite can connect to public and private Wi-Fi, allowing you to access the online bookstore, which actually offers a wide variety of free books.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this Kindle ebook reader for just $100 after a nice little $30 discount. So if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other, or just want to pick one up for yourself, now is a great time to do so. $100, may seem like a decent chunk of change to invest in books, but if you think about how expensive new hardbacks and paperbacks actually are, it starts to become a lot more reasonable.

