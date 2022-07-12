All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime benefits — Free $10 gift card for using Prime benefits

Why Buy

Get a $10 credit

Use your Prime membership like you normally would

Earn stamps to fill up your stamp card

Join Prime for free-to-collect stamps

Chances are, whether you’ve just signed up for an Amazon Prime free trial or you’ve been a member for years, you may not be taking advantage of all of the benefits that come along with your membership. That’s why Amazon is celebrating this year’s Prime Day by giving a free $10 credit to anyone who completes four different Amazon Prime activities.

To earn your free $10 credit, the first thing you have to do is become a member. If you aren’t already an Amazon Prime member, now is your chance to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Not only that but you’ll get to take advantage of all of the incredible Prime Day sales that are happening right now, too. So what’s next? That’s the fun part. Use your Prime membership!

First, make any Prime-eligible purchase. Given all of the Prime Day deals that Amazon has going on, that definitely will not be very difficult to do! When you get your order lightning fast with free same-day, next-day, or two-day shipping, you’ll instantly see why Amazon Prime is worth the annual fee. Next, stream a show on Prime Video. With thousands of shows and movies to pick from, that won’t be hard to do either. Steam favorites like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to add another stamp to your card. Then, listen to a song with Amazon Music Prime, which couldn’t be easier because the possibilities are endless. Lastly, just borrow an e-book on Prime Reading. Then you’re done! A $10 Amazon credit is yours to spend any time you want.

And there you have it! Scoring a free $10 Amazon gift card has never been easier for Prime Members, and if you’re new to Amazon Prime, there is definitely no time like Prime Day to sign up for a free trial. This promotion is available right now through midnight on July 13, so get it while you can!

Amazon Music Unlimited — Free for 4 months

Why Buy

Stream ad-free music on demand

Listen to thousands of songs with spatial audio

Free four-month trial

Listen offline

If you’ve yet to try out Amazon Music, Amazon is offering you an awesome opportunity to give it a try for four months for our favorite price: free! New subscribers have the chance to listen to all of their favorite tunes via Amazon Music Unlimited for four months, which is plenty of time to see how many benefits make Amazon Music Unlimited so awesome.

Amazon Music Unlimited lets you stream ad-free music on demand. It gives you unlimited access to just about any song you can imagine at any time you want to listen. It’s not hard to see how “Unlimited” got its name. Best of all, you can download all of your favorite songs so you can listen offline, which is a must-have for travel, daily commutes, or guaranteed listening in any situation. You can skip as many songs as you want, so you’re in full control of your listening experience. Not only can you stream all of your favorite songs, but Amazon Music Unlimited lets you stream all of your favorite podcasts, too.

One of the most groundbreaking features of Amazon Music Unlimited is its spatial audio, which brings you thousands of songs that are in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality audio. Each of these songs have been mixed specifically to deliver breathtaking definition and depth. The difference is incredibly clear, and you’ll never listen to music the same way ever again.

This promotion is part of Amazon’s Prime Day festivities, but Amazon Music Unlimited is a service that we anticipate you’ll want to keep for a long time after the trial period ends. Membership plans start at $8.99 per month, which is easy to get your money’s worth out of, considering how much Amazon Music Unlimited has to offer. If you’re not yet a Prime Member, now is the time to sign up and give Amazon Music Unlimited a try. Prime Day will be over before you know it, along this deal.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited — Free for 2 months

Why Buy

Unlimited reading

Unlimited listening

Magazine subscriptions included

Free for two months

Bookworms rejoice! Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited is the subscription of your dreams. While you may be familiar with Amazon Kindle, you may not be as familiar with Amazon Kindle Unlimited, which is the unlimited reading subscription that is the perfect complement to your Amazon Kindle. Right now, Amazon is offering new subscribers to Amazon Prime the opportunity to experience Amazon Kindle Unlimited free for two months. Just imagine how many books you could read for free during that two-month trial!

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription service gives Kindle users unlimited access to over 2 million digital titles. The Kindle Unlimited library includes countless popular series, bestsellers, classics, and just about every other genre of book you can possibly imagine — fiction and nonfiction alike. On top of that, you also gain access to unlimited listening, meaning you can switch between reading on your Kindle and listening to the audiobook because thousands of books in the Amazon Kindle Unlimited collection also have a counterpart in the Audible catalog. This subscription is truly the equivalent of living in a library, but better because you can do everything from the palm of your hand through Amazon’s Kindle and Audible apps.

If you’re someone who wishes they would read more than they do, this is the subscription service for you because reading has never easier or more fun than it is with Kindle Unlimited. Don’t like a book? No worries, you don’t have to finish it! Finish a book on a long car ride? Great! The next one is only a few taps away. Not feeling like committing to a whole book right now? That’s fine! Kindle Unlimited offers magazine subscriptions as part of your membership, so you can peruse all of your favorite magazines at no extra cost.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime Member, sign up today and let Amazon’s free two-month trial of Kindle Unlimited help you fall in love with reading once again. Once you complete your free two-month trial, Amazon Kindle Unlimited is $9.99 per month, which is less than the cost of purchasing one book. After getting your hands on this trial period, you’ll see how much money a monthly membership will save you throughout the year.

Amazon Audible — Free for 3 months

Why Buy

One credit per month to apply toward any premium book title

Unlimited access to Audible Originals

Hands-free reading right from your device

Countless hours of audio entertainment

Audible might be one of the coolest and most unique services that Amazon offers, and for readers everywhere, it’s a game-changer. Never tried Audible before? Amazon’s got you covered. Right now, new Prime subscribers can receive a three-month trial of Audible for absolutely free. Not a Prime member? Amazon thought of that, too. To celebrate Prime Day, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. That’s a whole lotta free!

Audible is the best place to listen to all of the most in-demand audiobooks right from your phone or other smart device. So how does it work? Each month you receive a credit that you can choose a bestseller or new release to download and enjoy. On top of that, you’ll also gain unlimited access to a massive and continually growing selection of Audible originals, audiobooks, podcasts — the list goes on and on.

Your free trial lasts for three months, but we suspect you may want to hang onto it a little longer than that. After your three-month trial, memberships start at $14.95 per month with the option to purchase additional credits to listen to even more bestsellers and new releases. You’ll be able to listen anytime, anywhere, across all of your devices, including iOS, Android, FireTV, and Amazon Echo. There’s no annual commitment, so you can cancel at any time, though we don’t think you’ll want to once you give Audible a try for three months for absolutely free.

Amazon gift card — Free $10 gift card with gift card purchase

Why Buy

Free same-, one-, or two- day delivery on thousands of items

The perfect gift for every occasion

Choose from anything available on Amazon.com

A gift that everyone will love

This might be Amazon’s most enticing and easiest deal of all. As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you can now scoop up a $10 gift card with any gift card purchase. Out of all of the deals we’ve covered so far, this one is by and large the biggest no-brainer of them all. Whether you’re buying a gift card for yourself or for someone else, this is a deal you can’t miss.

So, what can you do with your Amazon gift card? The possibilities are truly endless. You can shop from thousands of items that ship with free same-day, one-day, or two-day shipping as part of Amazon Prime. While Amazon can’t yet offer instant gratification, Prime shipping is truly the next best thing.

Though it may be a bold statement, we think it’s pretty safe to say that Amazon gift cards are the absolute perfect gift for everyone and anyone. They’re perfect for every occasion, so whether you’re celebrating a birthday, graduation, anniversary, or just about any other celebration under the sun, you can do it with an Amazon gift card. The best part of all is that you’ll get a free $10 credit of your own to spend on whatever you choose! Act now so you don’t miss this deal before it’s gone for good.

