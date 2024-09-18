 Skip to main content
This neat waterproof speaker from Altec Lansing is only $16 today

Altec Lansing HydraMini waterproof Bluetooth speaker outside with pack
Altec Lansing

There’s something to be said for quaint, accessible products, that do precisely as advertised. No, you’re not looking at them to do anything particularly special, but if they get the job done, well, that makes everyone happy, right? That’s precisely how I would describe the Altec Lansing HydraMini waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s available at a discount today at Target. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, it offers a wireless range of up to 100 feet. The IP67 rating means it can withstand the elements, the battery lasts for up to six hours on a single charge, and music sounds great playing through this thing. It sounds much better than most phone speakers, anyway. Normally $20, it’s yours today for only $16, saving you about $4. Not a huge discount, but enough to make it count.

Why buy this Altec Lansing HydraMini waterproof Bluetooth speaker?

Look, I’ll be perfectly honest. If you’re an audiophile and you want your music, podcast, or audio streams to sound immaculate, this is not the way to go. But if you’re looking for an affordable and capable speaker you can bring with you anywhere, it’s a good choice. Bring it beachside, out by the pool, in your backyard, heck, even in your shower to jam out. The IP67 water-resistance rating means it can withstand exposure to the elements, and the rugged design can take a beating.

It offers up to six hours of playback on a single charge, enough to get you through a few hours here and there. Moreover, it offers USB-C quick charging to fuel up the speaker’s battery in a pinch. On top of that, it has five LED modes that beat, strobe, and pulse to music or audio playing. You won’t find that in most comparable speakers, especially options at this price range. That adds a little more fun to the party, too.

You can grab two of them and connect both speakers together via True Wireless Pairing. That allows you to basically create a small two-channel surround setup. You can place the speakers separately to enhance the audio. Imagine one speaker on each side of you blasting some wonderful tunes. Plus, the HydraMini waterproof speaker comes in two styles.

Normally $20, you can grab this speaker for just $16 today, which saves you $4. I know, I know, that’s not a huge discount but this speaker is already reasonably priced. The deal just makes it much more accessible, and frankly, it will be tough to find a comparable speaker at this price range. This thing has some great audio and punchy bass even with how small it is.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
