This Amazfit fitness tracker is $35 for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast

Bruce Brown
By
Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smart watch product display on white background.

If you’re searching for Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, but the prices are still out of reach, check out Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale on the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smartwatch. Cyber Monday ends at midnight, but if you act fast you can still buy this Amazfit smartwatch for only $35, discounted for this sale from $60. For yourself or for holiday gifts, this deal saves you $25 for every Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smartwatch you buy. When you consider value for your dollar, this is one of the outstanding Cyber Monday deals.

Why you should buy the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smartwatch

The Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smartwatch on sale has a 1.69-inch color HD display. The display size corresponds approximately to a 42mm case with other smartwatch brands. Choose from more than 50 different watch faces or even design your often with an onboard Bip 3 smartwatch app. You won’t have to recharge often because the Bip 3’s battery can last for up to two weeks per charge, depending on how you use it. If you’re a swimmer, the Amazfit’s 5 ATM water resistance rating lets you wear it in the pool or in the shower without worry; 5 ATM corresponds to 54 meters or 164 feet under the surface.

If you’re looking for the best fitness trackers for sports and exercise or to use as a health tracker, the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition has you covered both ways. There are more than 60 sports and fitness tracking. You can use this watch to monitor your heart rate, to be on alert for abnormal heart rates, and to measure your blood-oxygen saturation level. If you are wondering about your sleep quality and how much stress you’re living with, sensors built into the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition monitor stress levels and track your sleep stages.

Because this deal is so good, we can’t imagine how fast they’ll sell out. If you want to buy one or more Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smartwatches, don’t hesitate. Save $25 each when you buy this watch today before the sale ends for $35, not the usual $60 price. Cyber Monday 2022 includes loads of smart watch deals, but most cost $150 and above, even with the big sales event discounts. You could buy four Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smartwatches for that price and have enough left over to purchase a latte.

