The excellent Amazfit Bip smartwatch drops to $68 ahead of Black Friday

The Amazfit Bip is an excellent all-around smartwatch and ahead of Black Friday, its cost has been slashed by 15% on Amazon. The deal brings the budget-oriented wearable down to $67.99 from its $79.99 sticker price. The sale is applicable to all of its four color options and will run till the 2nd of December.

The Amazfit Bip is a smartwatch by a China-based and Xiaomi-backed wearable maker called Huami. Despite the affordable price, however, it barely compromises on any essentials. The Amazfit Bip offers most of the features you’d expect from a modern smartwatch including an always-on 1.28-inch screen, a heart rate scanner, GPS, and more.

What truly sets the Amazfit Bip apart is the battery life. Since it doesn’t employ a demanding software like Google’s WearOS or Apple’s WatchOS, it can last over a month (up to 45 days as per Amazfit) on a single charge. While the custom OS does fall short in third-party app compatibility and watch face options, it comes with a host of standard features such as activity tracking and sleep monitoring.

On top of that, the Amazfit Bip can mirror notifications from an Android or iOS phone and remind you to exercise when it senses you’ve been inactive for a while. It has an IP68 waterproof certification, although you can’t track your swims on it. The Amazfit Bip plugs into Xiaomi’s Mi Fit app where you can check all your stats, insights, and personalize the available workouts.

Another downside of the Amazfit Bip is its design can awfully come off an Apple Watch knockoff especially when you consider the plastic-based exterior. Although it does look nice and you can pick from a handful of jazzy colors. Not to forget you will end up saving hundreds of dollars as compared to watches from companies like Apple and Samsung.

Then again, you don’t have to settle for the Amazfit Bip either. There’s an abundance of other smartwatch and wearable sales you can alternatively check out and we expect more to pour in as we inch closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To browse all the deals, head over to our curated deals section to browse more Black Friday and Cyber Week offers.

