Not looking to spend hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch? You might want to consider this little-known but well-reviewed budget smartwatch from Amazfit called the Bip. Normally $100 on Amazon, the watch is currently only $80, and you can have it in one day if you’re a Prime member.

The Bip is a no-frills smartwatch for sure. You don’t get any app support, and while it does sync with the notifications on your phone for select apps as well as emails, phone calls, and text messages, you will need your phone to respond. The price is very attractive, however, and if you’re looking for a more fitness-centric smartwatch the Amazfit might be your best option.

The Amazfit measures heart rate using an optical sensor similar to the Apple Watch, and in fact, the overall design of the watch is awfully similar to the early-generation Apple Watches. It has special sport modes for running, treadmill, cycling, and walking, and it even has integrated GPS — pretty surprising for the price.

But perhaps the most attractive feature is the claims of 30-day battery life on just a single 2.5-hour charge. While we haven’t had an opportunity to review the watch ourselves, we’ve read through reviews and most say that the watch does indeed last for weeks at a time. That’s pretty impressive, and from what we’ve seen tops in smartwatches in terms of battery life.

The Amazfit too basic for you? We’d recommend you take a look at two Father’s Day deals we’ve uncovered on two great smartwatches; the Garmin Forerunner 235 and Samsung Gear Sport. Amazon has sales that bring the price of each down about 40%. For those still interested in a higher-end watch, we’d recommend you check out our deals on the Apple Watch Series 4, which we talk about next as good alternatives to the Amazfit.

Apple Watch Series 4

If you were hoping to find a really low price on the newest Apple Watch, you’re going to be disappointed. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some decent discounts going on right now, however. Amazon’s current sale cuts the price of the Series 4 by $60 to $339. Both the 40 and 44mm versions are included in the sale, although the 44mm is $30 more. Many options are available at lower price points for either size watch.

While there’s no cellular connectivity, you can still handle phone calls, messages, and stream music as long as your phone is nearby. The watch itself is a vast improvement over previous models, with an upgraded 64-bit dual-core S4 processor, which is twice as fast as the S3 processor in previous models. You also get electrical heart sensor for ECG’s on the go to help warn of potential heart problems, and a digital crown with haptic feedback, neither of which you’d get with the Series 3 or Series 1. The Series 4 is so good that we gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 in our review.

Fitbit Versa

Those looking for a full-blown smartwatch, but something a little more fitness-oriented than the Samsung Galaxy or Apple Watches and higher quality than the Amazfit, should consider the Versa. It’s both a fitness tracker and everyday smartwatch. The Versa has a wide set of great tracking and health-focused features (including a heart rate monitor), and is currently on sale at Amazon for $180.

You’ll be able to sync with iOS, Android, or Windows mobile devices to use it as a hands-free communication device and to sync your app notifications, and it can stream music or play it from onboard storage when you don’t have your phone, something the Amazfit cannot do.

As always, keep checking back to our deals page for the latest smartwatch and tech deals. We post new deals every day.