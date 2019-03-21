Digital Trends
Deals

Air purifiers get steep price cuts on Amazon just in time for allergy season

Bruce Brown
By

Spring kicks off allergy season, and Amazon has just cut prices on three highly rated air purifiers to help you get relief. Even if you’ve never been diagnosed with a specific allergy, pollen season means breathing discomfort for many people, ranging from a slightly scratchy throat to a full-blown disabling array of symptoms.

Living and working inside with allergens and contaminants in the air can have longer-term consequences, according to the EPA, so proactive steps to improve the quality of the air you breathe can help you stay more comfortable today and healthier later on.

We’ve found Amazon’s best discounts on air purifiers to combat allergies so you can sleep at night and work during the day without sneezing your head off. Whether it’s for yourself, your family, or your workplace, if you want more relief during the allergy season, these three deals can help you save up to $92. The three air purifiers below are in stock and available for free 2-day shipping.

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier — $50 off

amazon air purifier deals for allergy season coway ap 1512hh mighty 1500x1000
The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is an Amazon customer favorite, averaging 4.4 stars on a five-star rating from more than 1,300 reviews. The Mighty Air Purifier employs a 4-stage filtration system  — pre-filter, deodorization filter, HEPA filter, and vital ion filter — to clean the air in rooms up to 361 square feet. A pollution sensor uses colored LEDs to indicate air quality and can be set to turn off the unit if no pollution is detected for 30 minutes.

Regularly priced at $230, the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is just $180 while this deal lasts. If you’re looking for a well-regarded air purifier with both manual and automatic modes, this is a chance to save 22 percent.

GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 — $50 off

amazon air purifier deals for allergy season germguardian ac4300 pet 3n1 1500x1000
The GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 uses a HEPA filter with an antimicrobial pet treatment. The filter captures 99.97 percent of dust and allergens, and the microbial agent inhibits mold, mildew, and bacteria growth. The GermGuardian also uses a carbon filter to reduce odors from cooking, smoking, and pets. This single-room air purifier is rated for rooms up to 153 square feet. Amazon customers like the GermGuardian AC4300, with a 4.1-star average rating from 211 customer reviews.

Usually priced $150, the GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 is discounted to $100 for this deal. If you want a well-regarded air purifier that can handle pollution, odors, and smoking in a single room, this is a great chance to take advantage of a 33-percent discount and an awesome price.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier — $92 off

amazon air purifier deals for allergy season winix 5500 2 1500x1000
Rated for up to 360-square-feet coverage, the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier uses a washable carbon filter to remove odors and a HEPA filter to capture 99.97 percent of airborne allergens, dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other pollutants. Winix Smart Sensors control fan speed based on air quality. This model also has a sleep mode that cuts the noise during the night based on the amount of ambient light in the room.

Normally $250, the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is just $158 during the sale. More than 950 Amazon customers rated the Winix 5500-2 with an average of 4.5 stars on a 5-star scale. If you need to clean the air in a medium-to-large-sized room in your home, take advantage of this hefty discount.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Under Armour waterproof backpack deals
Deals

Under Armour cuts prices on waterproof backpacks with this outlet sale

Under Armour built its name on athletic clothing, but this maker also offers great bags and backpacks for everyday use. If you're looking for a waterproof backpack to keep your stuff out of the rain, Under Armour’s ongoing sale might have…
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Spectre x360 15 review
Computing

HP spring sale: Save up to 58 percent on laptops, desktops, printers, and more

From now until March 23, the HP spring sale lets you take as much as 58 percent off of a huge range of laptops, desktop PCs, printers, and more, potentially saving you more than $1,000. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the best deals right…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung SSD
Computing

Grab 1 terabyte of SSD storage for just $100 with this sale on Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent opportunity to pick up a 1TB SSD at a low price, Amazon has you covered with Samsung's 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD. It is an excellent offering for both multimedia enthusiasts and gamers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Denon 4K A/V receiver sale
Deals

Building a 4K home theater? Grab a discounted Denon A/V receiver from Amazon

Denon makes some of the best 4K A/V receivers on the market, and a handful of Denon’s latest models are on sale on Amazon now. If you’ve been thinking about building a home theater and are looking for a 4K receiver that doesn’t cost…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

This limited-time Dell deal cuts $330 off the price of the XPS 15

Dell is currently running a limited-time sale that is cutting the pricing on the XPS 15 down by $330, but only through Thursday, March 21, and with the use of a special coupon code. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Deals

Get your hands (and ears) on Apple’s new AirPods — here’s where to find them

Apple's new AirPods with wireless charging are the latest version of the much-loved wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, they aren't widely available yet. Here's where you can find them right now, and where they will show up soon.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 4 quart af100 04
Deals

Walmart drops prices on air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and more

Walmart dropped prices on best-selling air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and La Gourmet. Interest in air fryers took off when home cooks realized the possibility for guilt-free fried food when you cook with very little to zero oil.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll, Simon Cohen
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on Alexa-controlled Echo and Echo Dot bundles

Amazon cut prices on Alexa and Amazon Echo device bundles. The second-generation Amazon Echo and third-generation Echo Dot are bundled in discounted deals with the Amazon Smart Plug. The Echo and Echo Dot are also bundled together.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deals

Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories right now on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a portable system with tons of accessories. The problem is, hooking it up doesn't come cheap. Every week, we look for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon so you don't have to.
Posted By Nic Rueben
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front in hand
Mobile

The 2018 iPad is often the best iPad for most people — and now it’s only $250

Apple may have recently taken the wraps off of a new iPad Air and iPad Mini, but it's still the standard iPad that is best for most people. Now, the standard iPad has gotten a pretty significant discount -- it's down from $330 to $250.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on UE Boom and MegaBoom 3 Bluetooth speakers

With just the right combination of great sound, a rugged design, and an overall sleek aesthetic, the UE MegaBoom 3 is our favorite Bluetooth speaker. And Amazon is offering a rare discount on it right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen