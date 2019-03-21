Share

Spring kicks off allergy season, and Amazon has just cut prices on three highly rated air purifiers to help you get relief. Even if you’ve never been diagnosed with a specific allergy, pollen season means breathing discomfort for many people, ranging from a slightly scratchy throat to a full-blown disabling array of symptoms.

Living and working inside with allergens and contaminants in the air can have longer-term consequences, according to the EPA, so proactive steps to improve the quality of the air you breathe can help you stay more comfortable today and healthier later on.

We’ve found Amazon’s best discounts on air purifiers to combat allergies so you can sleep at night and work during the day without sneezing your head off. Whether it’s for yourself, your family, or your workplace, if you want more relief during the allergy season, these three deals can help you save up to $92. The three air purifiers below are in stock and available for free 2-day shipping.

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier — $50 off



The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is an Amazon customer favorite, averaging 4.4 stars on a five-star rating from more than 1,300 reviews. The Mighty Air Purifier employs a 4-stage filtration system — pre-filter, deodorization filter, HEPA filter, and vital ion filter — to clean the air in rooms up to 361 square feet. A pollution sensor uses colored LEDs to indicate air quality and can be set to turn off the unit if no pollution is detected for 30 minutes.

Regularly priced at $230, the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is just $180 while this deal lasts. If you’re looking for a well-regarded air purifier with both manual and automatic modes, this is a chance to save 22 percent.

GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 — $50 off



The GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 uses a HEPA filter with an antimicrobial pet treatment. The filter captures 99.97 percent of dust and allergens, and the microbial agent inhibits mold, mildew, and bacteria growth. The GermGuardian also uses a carbon filter to reduce odors from cooking, smoking, and pets. This single-room air purifier is rated for rooms up to 153 square feet. Amazon customers like the GermGuardian AC4300, with a 4.1-star average rating from 211 customer reviews.

Usually priced $150, the GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 is discounted to $100 for this deal. If you want a well-regarded air purifier that can handle pollution, odors, and smoking in a single room, this is a great chance to take advantage of a 33-percent discount and an awesome price.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier — $92 off



Rated for up to 360-square-feet coverage, the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier uses a washable carbon filter to remove odors and a HEPA filter to capture 99.97 percent of airborne allergens, dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other pollutants. Winix Smart Sensors control fan speed based on air quality. This model also has a sleep mode that cuts the noise during the night based on the amount of ambient light in the room.

Normally $250, the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is just $158 during the sale. More than 950 Amazon customers rated the Winix 5500-2 with an average of 4.5 stars on a 5-star scale. If you need to clean the air in a medium-to-large-sized room in your home, take advantage of this hefty discount.