Dig into your roots. Get AncestryDNA test kits for under $50 on Cyber Monday only

Have you ever wondered where you came from? Many of us can only trace our lineage back to our grandparents — and in some cases, not at all. With genetic testing, you can finally get a more complete story of you. Looking back at your roots can help give you better insight into where your ancestors hailed from, which relatives you have that are still alive, and genetic traits you’re likely to inherit — assuming you haven’t already noticed them. DNA testing kits from 23andMe and Ancestry normally cost around $99, but a one-day Amazon Cyber Monday sale drops the price on an AncestryDNA test kit to just $49.

If you’ve never used a DNA test kit before, it’s really quite simple. The kit itself comes with easy-to-follow instructions — you  just swab some saliva and call it good. After you’ve activated your test, you return your saliva sample in a prepaid package to the stat-of-the-art lab for genetic analysis. In roughly 6 to 8 weeks, your results will be ready to view online. Though there are a lot of different kits available on the market, including some for dogs, only Ancestry can deliver results from more than 350 different regions across the world. This test can offer two times more geographical detail than any other, according to a 2018 report.

Whether you’re interested in purchasing a kit for yourself, or as a Christmas gift for someone you love, you’ll be interested to know that AncestryDNA is the best-selling test on the market right now. With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, it’s not hard to see why. Understanding where you came from, why you are the way you are, and who you’re related to in great detail is a fairly new and exciting technology. History tends to be a lot more exciting when it’s directly connected to you. Even if you’ve never found yourself wondering what the migration paths of your ancestors were, learning about how you came to exist is a story you’ll find yourself wanting to dive right into.

Normally priced at $99, this Ancestry DNA kit is on sale for just $49 right now for Cyber Monday. Don’t miss your chance to pick one up for yourself, because this Amazon deal ends today.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more on our best Cyber Monday deals page.

