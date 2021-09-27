  1. Deals
Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Apple products today

Right now, Amazon has a huge flash sale on some of the most popular Apple-based products out there. If you’re in the market for new AirPods, a new Apple Watch, iPad, or even a new MacBook, there’s something for everyone here. With plenty of options to check out, we’ve narrowed down the pick of the bunch so you can instantly focus on the best prices on Apple gadgets without any hassle. There’s sure to be something here to enrich your life. As always, be quick though as stock is likely to be limited at this price.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $119, was $159

Apple AirPods on a white background.

The Apple AirPods are Apple’s cheapest pair of earbuds but they still sound good. With easy setup for all your Apple devices, it takes seconds to get started, offering great performance thanks to their H1 chip which delivers a stable and low-latency wireless connection. Alongside that is up to 5 hours of playback on one charge with more than 24 hours of listening time coming from the charging case. Simple to use in every way, they’re a dream addition to your listening setup.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

AirPods Pro on a white background.

With a huge $52 off, the Apple AirPods Pro just became even more irresistible. They offer adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear so your music always sounds good. Alongside that is active noise cancellation for immersive sound so you can block out the world around you without a problem. For those times you do need to listen in again, an effective transparency mode helps you take the world back in as and when needed. Finally, a choice of three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips ensures a customizable fit at all times.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad — $299, was $329

New Apple iPad 10.2-inch on a white background.

Sure to become one of the best iPads out there, the Apple 10.2-inch iPad may have only just launched but it’s already $30 off. It offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, plus Touch ID support for added security. Alongside that is an 8MP Wide back camera plus a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support so the focus will always be on you while you take video calls. Up to 10 hours of battery life means it’ll last all day, too, which is always useful.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

One of the best and most feature-rich smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a delight to use. It’s up to 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5 and offers an Always-On Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. In addition, there’s a new blood oxygen sensor and app for tracking your blood oxygen levels plus you can also check your heart rhythm regularly via the ECG app. Alongside all the usual notifications and workout tracking, it’s a stylish yet highly practical smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular — $359

Combining both GPS and cellular functionality, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most people and that’s even more the case if you want to use it without keeping your phone nearby. It’s easy to take calls and reply to texts from your wrist with plenty of activity tracking, too. Whether you want to stream music on the go without your phone, or simply stay on top of your fitness levels, the Apple Watch SE has you covered.

Apple iPad Air — $500, was $599

Apple iPad Air on a white background.

The best iPad for everyone, the iPad Air is a fantastic device. It has a great 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support, backed up by an A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 12MP back camera is great for snaps while there’s a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for video calls too. Touch ID support is a great feature for privacy-conscious users plus you benefit from up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air — $850, was $1,000

Macbook Air M1
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

With a chunky $150 off the usual price, this is a great time to buy the sleek Apple MacBook Air. Using the Apple M1 chip, it’s super speedy with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage, making everything better. A stylish 13.3-inch Retina display looks great every step of the way plus you can enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life, which is impressive going for a laptop offering this kind of performance. It’s even super silent thanks to a fanless design that still keeps your laptop running cool.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,150, was $1,300

Touch bar on the MacBook Pro.

The Apple MacBook Pro is a great laptop for power users. It has the Apple-designed M1 chip under the hood which means fantastic performance and up to 20 hours of battery life, proving to be the longest in Mac history. With 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage, it’s no slouch elsewhere either. An active cooling system means it stays cool throughout use plus its 13.3-inch Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness and provides great image detail at all times.

More Apple deals

If you’re still keen to snag yourself one of the many other Apple deals going on, we’ve got them. When it comes to the best AirPods deals, the best Apple Watch deals, and the best iPad deals, there’s something for everyone here. That encompasses every budget and requirement, whether you’re looking to keep costs low or going for a high-end Apple-flavored solution.

