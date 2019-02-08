Digital Trends
Amazon drops prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Valentine's Day

Jenifer Calle
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Apple Watches are one of the best smartwatches currently available on the market, offering cellular connectivity, GPS tracking, fast processing, and quite a bit more in terms of functionality. If you happen to be an iPhone owner, this is, of course, the most compatible smartwatch for you. And now for a limited time, the Apple Watch Series 3 is being offered to the smartwatch-hungry public at a discounted price from Amazon. Whether you’re looking to pick up a Valentine’s Day gift for someone you love, or just grab one of these wonderful wearables for yourself, now is a great time to buy.

While the Apple Watch Series 3 is not the most recent model to be produced by the Cupertino, California computer company, it still packs all of the great features that the Apple Watch Series 4 is known for. Since Apple products don’t come cheap, this is a great a deal if you are looking to acquire one of the most advanced smartwatches. With GPS, an optical heart sensor, and WatchOS 5, the Series 3 comes with everything you’d expect from a quality piece of Apple tech. It’s even swimproof, which is great for anyone looking to utilize it’s fitness tracking capabilities in the pool or the rain.

The newest Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399 and the Apple Watch Series 3 goes for $70 less at $329. Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $50 off, bringing the price down to a much more manageable $229.

And for those of you who have Amazon Prime, you can have it delivered for free in just two days from the date you buy, which means it will arrive in time for February 14, in case you were looking to pick up something special for a loved one this Valentine’s Day. And with the money you save, you can shell out on new bands for Apple Watches to personalize your watch in whatever style you want it.

More Smartwatch Deals

If you were looking to snag some other sweet discounts on some great smartwatches, there are a lot of new models to choose from that include music, chat, fitness tracking, and heart rate monitoring, among other features. We’ve narrowed your search for deals down to the list below.

  • Ticwatch E Smartwatch — $30 off
  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier — $121 off
  • Fossil Q Explorist — $102 off
  • Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch — $80 off
  • Fitbit Alta HR — $25 off
  • Fitbit Charge 3 — $21 off

