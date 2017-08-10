Audible free trial: Sign up now to enjoy 30 days and two books free

Audiobooks are in, and millions of people (and their dogs) have been enjoying the ease and convenience of listening to their favorite books on the go. There are myriad audiobook services around, but Audible remains king. If you haven’t jumped on the audiobook bandwagon yet, then now’s the perfect chance: Amazon is offering one month and two books free when you sign up for an Audible free trial membership.

Many of us remember the days when Amazon was still a simple online book retailer, and the company is going back to its roots by focusing on the burgeoning audiobook scene. Audible — now owned by Amazon — provides a lot of flexibility for listening to your favorite books and other audio programs, and your subscription includes:

One free book credit per month: Each month, you can take advantage of a book credit which lets you score any single audiobook of your choosing (yes, any audiobook, regardless of price), completely free.

Exclusive deals and savings: Audible members can take advantage of special sales and a 30 percent discount on all audiobooks available on Amazon – the largest library of audiobooks available today.

Free exchanges: Did you buy a book but it's not your bag, or maybe it's just not one you plan to ever read again? No problem: Audible members can swap out books for another one, totally free of charge, at any time.

Your own permanent library: All audiobooks you receive are yours for life and you can access them anytime, anywhere. Even if you decide to cancel your Audible membership in the future, you keep all of the audiobooks in your library.

Multi-device book sharing: Your library isn't locked to one device. Access your books on any compatible device, from Amazon's own Kindle Fire and Alexa-enabled Echo devices to smartphones and tablets, and pick up right where you left off. The Audible app is available on Kindle, iOS, Android, and Windows operating systems for total cross-platform compatibility.

Sign up for an Audible free trial membership today and enjoy your first month free. As a bonus, Amazon will throw in two free books as well. After your trial period is up, your Audible subscription costs just $15 per month.

