Audible Cyber Monday deal drops the price of Premium by 60%

We’re covering a lot of Cyber Monday deals today, and while most of them will be for products there are also a few great services out there that you can subscribe to at a reduced price. This includes a subscription to Audible’s Premium Plus plan over at Amazon. For the first four months after subscribing, you can get Audible Premium Plus for just $6 a month. Then, when the four months are over, you can feel free to cancel (Leave the knavery and tricks to your favorite fantasy novel!) or continue on at the usual rate of $15 a month. Sign up now while this deal lasts!

Why you should subscribe to Audible Premium Plus

We’ve written a whole guide to the best e-readers, yet we’re still aware of how difficult it can be to get wrapped up in the pages of a book that has NO pages. Or maybe you’re the type that’s just always on the go and doesn’t have the time to glance at a page. In either case, a book read out loud to you via Audible will get you engulfed in the same headspace that the paperback books of your youth did. An overwhelming number of the available books — such as Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry — are read to you by the authors themselves, adding a whole extra element to the experience.

With Audible Premium Plus, you get access to the thousands of books available in Audible’s Plus Catalog that is available to all subscribers. However, as a Premium Plus member, you’ll also get a special credit each month for a free audiobook in Audible’s premium selection. Have a 14-hour drive looming or are you the type to listen at 1.5 playback speed? One book probably won’t be enough, but that’s not a worry, because as an Audible Premium Plus member you still get access to special sales and 30% off of any other titles you buy after using the credit.

So give yourself the gift of reading… err… listening, today for $6 a month for four months when you start on with Audible Premium Plus. In four months you can cancel, continue on with Audible Premium Plus for $15 a month, or drop down to a standard Audible Plus plan for just $8 a month. You can cancel at any time, so you don’t have to worry. Grab this deal now while it’s still here!

