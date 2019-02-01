Digital Trends
Amazon drops prices on Yamaha, Denon, and Sony A/V receivers for your home

Setting up your own A/V system is no small task, but the effort is worth it, as it allows you to enjoy a near theater-like experience right in the comfort of your own home. A/V receivers range in cost from around $200 to more than $2,000 depending on features, and since these home theater hubs run the gamut when it comes to price, it can be a chore to determine which one is the best fit for your needs and budget. Which is why we went ahead and picked out some of the best deals going on right now. With savings from Yamaha, Denon, Sony, and Onkyo, now is a great time to pick one up for less.

The receiver is the heart of your home theater, and picking the right one is a vital first step to setting up your system. Our picks include something for just about everyone, from users with basic needs to buyers looking to create a super-beefy surround sound setup. Even better, all of these A/V receivers (minus the stereo receiver) are 4K-capable, so you can enjoy your entertainment in crispy Ultra HD.

Yamaha R-S202BL 2-channel stereo receiver — $150

receiver deals - Yamaha R-S202BL

A 2-channel receiver like the Yamaha R-S202BL is different from an A/V unit in that it is designed solely for audio, with the two channels powering the left and right speakers for stereo sound output. This unit provides up to 100 watts of power on each channel, while five analog input ports let you hook up all of your audio sources so you can enjoy your music however you want. The receiver also features an AM/FM radio tuner and comes with built-in Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream your own music directly to your stereo system from your phone or other device.

The Yamaha R-S202BL stereo receiver is currently available on Amazon for a $30 discount, bringing it down to just $150. If all you need is a no-nonsense hub for your home stereo system, this one is hard to beat for the price.

Buy Now

Denon AVR-S540BT 5.2-channel 4K A/V receiver – $199

receiver deals Denon AVR-S540BT

Moving up to full-featured A/V receivers brings us to the budget-friendly Denon AVR-S540BT. Denon makes a range of excellent home theater hubs that are competitively priced, and the AVR-S540BT is a great entry-level choice that boasts 4K output capability with full HDCP 2.2 and HDMI HDR support. Its 5.2 channels mean you can hook up as many as five surround sound speakers (one in the center, two to the right and left of your TV, and two to the right and left of the viewers) along with up to two subwoofers.

The Denon AVR-S540BT comes in at just $199 on Amazon, or $80 off its normal price, making this a great low-cost A/V receiver that provides modern 4K Ultra HD video output for just under 200 bucks.

Buy Now

Sony STR-DH790 7.2-channel 4K A/V receiver – $298

receiver deals - Sony STR-DH790

A 7.2-channel A/V receiver like the Sony STR-DH790 lets you hook up seven speakers and up to two subwoofers, giving you a boosted surround sound setup with two additional positional speakers placed directly behind the viewers. This gives you a more immersive experience and “truer” surround sound, as you will be literally enveloped by audio with seven speakers in the room — one in the front center, two to the left and right of the screen, two to your left and right, and two behind you.

Along with 7.2 audio channels with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X digital surround sound technology, the Sony STR-DH790 delivers 4K HDR video output as well as Bluetooth connectivity for streaming. This is the perfect receiver for a midrange home theater system, and it’s now available from Amazon for an affordable $298 after an $80 discount.

Buy Now

Onkyo HT-S3900 5.1-channel A/V receiver and speaker bundle – $249

receiver deals - Onkyo HT-S3900

This combo deal includes both a 4K-capable A/V receiver along with a 5.1 speaker system, giving you everything you need for your sound setup – just add your video output and input devices and you’re ready to roll. The Onkyo HT-S3900 is a solid 5.1-channel 4K receiver with HDMI, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and HDCP 2.2 support as well as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD surround sound capabilities. The included speaker system comes with five positional speakers and a subwoofer for boosted bass.

If you’re looking to grab a new receiver and surround-sound speaker package in one go, then this limited-time bundle deal is a great way to kill two birds with one stone and save some money: The Onkyo HT-S3900 home theater system can be yours for $249 from Amazon, saving you a solid $150.

Buy Now

