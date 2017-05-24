Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a professional-grade gaming mouse, a portable battery pack, and a 3-in-1 Bluetooth receiver that also functions as a dual USB car charger,and ground loop noise isolator for your car. Score savings as high as $52 and discounts as deep as 75 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Gaming Mouse
Take your gaming to a whole new level with Logitech’s G900 Chaos Spectrum Mouse, which is currently 50 percent off on Amazon. The professionalgrade gaming mouse is ultrafast and can be used as a wired or wireless device.
Trusted by professional esports gamers, the mouse has an optical gaming sensor that delivers exceptional tracking accuracy. It has an adjustable 200-12,000 DPI range with zero filtering for consistent responsiveness and control at any speed. The pivot button design ensures consistently fast, accurate, and reliable click performance with a crisp, clean click feel, while the customizable physical button layout and comfortable ambidextrous design allows for either left-hand or right-hand use and any mouse grip style.
The mouse runs wirelessly with reliable battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. Exclusive battery-saving clock-tuning technology makes this the longest-lasting wireless gaming mouse under 110 grams. You can also seamlessly switch to wired mode, even in the middle of a game. The mouse has customizable RGB lighting colors and 11 programmable buttons.
Logitech’s LG900 Chaos Spectrum Mouse normally retails for $150, but today only, you can score one on Amazon for $114, That’s a $36 (24 percent) discount.
RAVPower 12000 Portable Charger
Get some peace of mind knowing all your devices have a backup charge with this RAVPower 12000 Portable Charger, which is currently 75 percent off on Amazon. The external battery pack is small, lightweight, and delivers twice the charging speed generic A2 outputs.
This device is not just small enough to fit in your pocket, it’s 20 percent smaller and 15 percent lighter than other 10000mAh portable chargers. It can power up your iPhone 7 four and a half times, Galaxy S7 three times, and iPad Mini nearly twice. It has dual iSmart 2.0 ports with a combined 3.4A output that allow you to charge two devices at once.
The charger powers to full strength in only five to six hours with a 2.4A adapter, instead of the standard 13 to 14 hours for devices with only a 1A input. It features a smart chip and UL94 V-0 fire-retardant shell that together provide Apple-quality charge protection. The high-density Li-Polymer battery protects against short circuits, overcharging, and over-discharging, ensuring your devices stay safe. Four convenient smart LED indicators clearly inform you of the current battery level.
The RAVPower 12000 Portable Charger regularly retails for $70 but is currently available on Amazon for $18, providing a $52 (75 percent) discount.
Mpow Bluetooth Receiver
Enjoy hassle-free driving with an Mpow Bluetooth Receiver, which is currently 37 percent off on Amazon. The 3-in-1 device acts as a Bluetooth receiver, dual USB car charger, and ground loop noise isolator.
The device turns your wired headphones, speakers, home stereo systems, and car audio systems into Bluetooth-enabled devices. It gives you high-quality wireless music from your phone, tablet, or MP3 player, and lets you stream audio through the 3.5mm input in your car stereo. The Bluetooth receiver has a 30-foot operational range that delivers high-performance, high-fidelity stereo music and crisp, clear speech.
The auto-on and auto-connect features allow the Mpow audio receiver topower on automatically when you start the car, then auto sync with the last connected phone. It lets you connect two Bluetooth devices at the same time so you can switch between two phones. The built-in mic allows you to make hands-free calls while driving and answer phone calls from Bluetooth-enabled phones.
The Mpow Bluetooth Receiver normally retails for $45 but is currently available on Amazon for $29, saving you $17 (37 percent).
