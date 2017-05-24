Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Gaming Mouse

Take your gaming to a whole new level with Logitech’s G900 Chaos Spectrum Mouse, which is currently 50 percent off on Amazon. The professionalgrade gaming mouse is ultrafast and can be used as a wired or wireless device.

Trusted by professional esports gamers, the mouse has an optical gaming sensor that delivers exceptional tracking accuracy. It has an adjustable 200-12,000 DPI range with zero filtering for consistent responsiveness and control at any speed. The pivot button design ensures consistently fast, accurate, and reliable click performance with a crisp, clean click feel, while the customizable physical button layout and comfortable ambidextrous design allows for either left-hand or right-hand use and any mouse grip style.

The mouse runs wirelessly with reliable battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. Exclusive battery-saving clock-tuning technology makes this the longest-lasting wireless gaming mouse under 110 grams. You can also seamlessly switch to wired mode, even in the middle of a game. The mouse has customizable RGB lighting colors and 11 programmable buttons.

Logitech’s LG900 Chaos Spectrum Mouse normally retails for $150, but today only, you can score one on Amazon for $114, That’s a $36 (24 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon