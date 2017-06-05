Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi System

Make your Wi-Fi as secure as possible with this TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi System, which is currently $50 off on Amazon. The simple home Wi-Fi system replaces a wireless router and range extenders, and comes in a set of three AC1300 units so you can outfit your entire home.

The multiple units work together to create seamless Wi-Fi in every room. A single Deco unit covers up to 1,500 square feet, and this set of three covers homes up to 4,500 square feet. The system features Adaptive Router Technology, which automatically chooses the clearest path for all the devices in your home based on the location of each Deco unit.

With built-in speed testing, you can check on the real-time and historical upload and download speeds of your network to determine if there are any performance-hampering bottlenecks. The built-in antivirus called HomeCare provides malicious content filtering and intrusion prevention for your home network, and also has a quarantine functionality to protect your network from infected devices. The system is easy to set up, and allows you to customize it to your preferences with features that include parental control and guest networking.

The TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system normally retails for $300 but is currently discounted to $250 on Amazon, saving you $50 (17 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon