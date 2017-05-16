Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Anker 60 Watt Powerport 6

Get access to full-speed charging with Anker’s Powerport 6, currently 71 percent off on Amazon. This USB wall charger allows you to turn one USB port into six, changing the way you design your desktop and use your devices.

Delivering a strong 60-watt output, this device lets you connect up to six USB devices at once and give each a tailored, optimized charge, up to 2.4 amps per port or 12 amps overall. The charger features PowerIQ technology that intelligently identifies any connected device and delivers the optimum, high-speed charge required to power Apple and Android phones and tablets as well as cameras, consoles and more. Add to this the Voltageboost technology that determines when charging output is encountering resistance and automatically compensates ensuring charging speeds remain fast, regardless of cable or device.

This Anker charger protects your devices with a unique Multiprotect-safety standard which is a combination of 10 safety features that work in combination to provide the ultimate protection for your devices. This allows for simultaneous multi-device charging without worrying about damage to you or your devices. At 13.4 ounces, this USB wall charger is one of the most compact multi-port USB chargers on the market. Like other Anker products, the Powerport 6 is built using only high-grade materials providing top-of-the-line, advanced charging technology.

An Amazon No. 1 best-seller, the Anker’s Powerport 6 normally retails for $80 but is currently discounted to just $23 on Amazon, providing a $57 or 71 percent discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon