Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Tuesday’s Amazon GoldBox deals feature a high-performance, six-port Anker USB charger, a Garmin smartwatch that combines golf and activity tracking, and a new ultra-stylish portable speaker from Doss. Enjoy savings up to $57 and discounts as deep as 71 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Anker 60 Watt Powerport 6
Get access to full-speed charging with Anker’s Powerport 6, currently 71 percent off on Amazon. This USB wall charger allows you to turn one USB port into six, changing the way you design your desktop and use your devices.
Delivering a strong 60-watt output, this device lets you connect up to six USB devices at once and give each a tailored, optimized charge, up to 2.4 amps per port or 12 amps overall. The charger features PowerIQ technology that intelligently identifies any connected device and delivers the optimum, high-speed charge required to power Apple and Android phones and tablets as well as cameras, consoles and more. Add to this the Voltageboost technology that determines when charging output is encountering resistance and automatically compensates ensuring charging speeds remain fast, regardless of cable or device.
This Anker charger protects your devices with a unique Multiprotect-safety standard which is a combination of 10 safety features that work in combination to provide the ultimate protection for your devices. This allows for simultaneous multi-device charging without worrying about damage to you or your devices. At 13.4 ounces, this USB wall charger is one of the most compact multi-port USB chargers on the market. Like other Anker products, the Powerport 6 is built using only high-grade materials providing top-of-the-line, advanced charging technology.
An Amazon No. 1 best-seller, the Anker’s Powerport 6 normally retails for $80 but is currently discounted to just $23 on Amazon, providing a $57 or 71 percent discount.
Buy it now from:
Garmin Approach X40
If you are a golf lover, but also fitness aware, you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the Garmin Approach x40, currently $50 off on Amazon. The smartwatch brings golf and fitness tracking together in one sleek, golf course-attire-worthy band.
The Garmin Approach X40 is a slim and lightweight GPS golf band with built-in heart rate technology that measures directly from your wrist. Whether you are on the golf course or at the gym, you can enjoy the freedom to work out with no additional heart rate strap needed. Get activity tracking that shows steps, distance, calories burned, and activity intensity. As a smart wearable, you also get vibrating smart notifications delivered to your wrist, so you do not need to rely on having your phone out and next to you all the time.
As a golfing aid, the Approach X40 knows where you are and how far you are from the next pin, no matter where you are teeing off. The unique Green View display shows you the shape and layout of any green, even if you’re behind it. Manually reposition the pin to your location for an even more accurate shot selection. To help your golf game even more, the AutoShot feature measures your shot distances and auto records detected shots.
The Garmin Approach X40 normally retails for $249 but is currently discounted to $200 on Amazon, saving you $50 or 20 percent.
Buy it now from:
Doss Soundbox Color Portable Speaker
One of the newest speakers in the line of popular Doss models, the Soundbox Color Portable Speaker combines style with superior sound quality, making it the perfect audio companion everywhere you go. The newly released speaker is an Amazon No. 1 best-seller and currently 61 percent off on Amazon.
The Soundbox Color boasts high-quality sound thanks to dual six-watt high-performance drivers, in addition to two enhanced subwoofers. The speaker delivers clarity of sound with less than one percent total harmonic distortion. A 2,200 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives you 12 continuous hours of music, which is twice as long as most Bluetooth speakers.
The speaker is available in four different patterns, including vibrant colors and sleek designs. Its compact form makes it easy to slip into a backpack or bag. Doss has remained competitive in the audio industry over 18 years and the company guarantees 100 percent satisfaction and quality.
The Doss Soundbox Color Portable Speaker regularly retails for $70 but is currently marked down to $27 on Amazon, providing a $43 or 61 percent discount.
Buy it now from: