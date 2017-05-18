Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Bluetooth Speaker

Ensure you get top-quality sound from your next Bluetooth speaker with this Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Bluetooth Speaker, which is discounted by 76 percent today only. The speaker is easy to use, stylish, and, most importantly, delivers quality sound.

This Bluetooth speaker has dual 1.7-inch precision drivers crafted with neodymium that deliver clear mids and highs to create exceptional stereo sound. With 10 watts of output power, you get noticeably loud volumes without distortion.

This model has an IPX5 waterproof rating, meaning it’s splashproof, rainproof, dustproof, and even sandproof, making it perfect for anything from long car rides to lazy afternoons spent at the shore. The 4400MaH battery capacity provides up to 30 hours of play time at two-thirds max volume.

The stylish speaker boasts an ultra-portable design, weighing in at just 13 ounces. The speaker easily pairs via Bluetooth to your favorite devices including iPads, iPods, Macs, smartphones, tablets, and Windows 10 computers. Alternatively, you can use the convenient Aux-in jack to play from Windows 7 systems, TVs, and non-Bluetooth devices by connecting them with a 3.5mm audio cable.

The Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $100 but is slashed in price today only to just $24 on Amazon, providing a $76 (76 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon