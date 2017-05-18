Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a high-quality Bluetooth speaker, an amplified indoor TV antenna, and a convertible laptop carrying bag. Score savings up to $76 and discounts ranging from 73 to 76 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Bluetooth Speaker
Ensure you get top-quality sound from your next Bluetooth speaker with this Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Bluetooth Speaker, which is discounted by 76 percent today only. The speaker is easy to use, stylish, and, most importantly, delivers quality sound.
This Bluetooth speaker has dual 1.7-inch precision drivers crafted with neodymium that deliver clear mids and highs to create exceptional stereo sound. With 10 watts of output power, you get noticeably loud volumes without distortion.
This model has an IPX5 waterproof rating, meaning it’s splashproof, rainproof, dustproof, and even sandproof, making it perfect for anything from long car rides to lazy afternoons spent at the shore. The 4400MaH battery capacity provides up to 30 hours of play time at two-thirds max volume.
The stylish speaker boasts an ultra-portable design, weighing in at just 13 ounces. The speaker easily pairs via Bluetooth to your favorite devices including iPads, iPods, Macs, smartphones, tablets, and Windows 10 computers. Alternatively, you can use the convenient Aux-in jack to play from Windows 7 systems, TVs, and non-Bluetooth devices by connecting them with a 3.5mm audio cable.
The Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $100 but is slashed in price today only to just $24 on Amazon, providing a $76 (76 percent) discount.
1byone 60 Miles Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna
Say goodbye to costly cable or satellite bills while still enjoying your favorite TV shows with this 1byone 60 Miles Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna, which is currently 73 percent off on Amazon. The stylish antenna can pull in all of your local news, weather, sitcoms, kids, and sports programming absolutely free.
Set up is as easy as plug and play. Simply plug it in and connect to your television to enjoy your favorite channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more. The 10-foot coaxial cable makes it easy for you to place the antenna in the optimal position in your house to get the best reception. It won’t clash with the aesthetics of your home either thanks to a handsome, thin flat black panel design that seamlessly fits in with any home decor or color scheme.
This model features a built-in high gain and low noise amplifier to ensure you get the best reception. This purchase is also backed by a 12-month warranty.
The 1byone 60 Miles Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna regularly retails for $49 but is discounted to just $13 on Amazon, proving a limited-time savings of $36 (73 percent).
Evecase Laptop Briefcase Backpack
You’ve likely heard of convertible laptops, but did you know you can get a convertible laptop bag as well? This stylish Evecase Laptop Briefcase Backpack is just that. This versatile, multi-use briefcase/backpack is perfect for your everyday needs and is designed for laptops and tablets up to 16-inches.
This unique laptop bag can be used in professional settings as a briefcase and as a backpack for school or your commute. With a large storage capacity, there’s space for textbooks, notebook, chargers, and all your other essentials. The laptop bag comes with two exterior zippered accessory pockets, one larger exterior pocket that has slots for small accessories and provides access to your headset, a padded interior sleeve pocket for your laptop or tablet, two interior mesh pockets for small accessories, and one large interior zippered flat pocket.
The water-resistant briefcase/backpack features convertible hideaway backpack straps so you can alter it from a backpack to a briefcase and back again without hassle. The shoulder straps are ergonomically designed, with three distinct layers for maximum comfort, including a foam layer that provides shock absorption, a thick polymer sponge layer that relieves excessive pressure, and a mesh layer that allows for ventilation and breathability.
This Evecase Laptop Briefcase Backpack normally retails for $100 but is currently marked down to just $27 on Amazon, saving you $73 (73 percent).
