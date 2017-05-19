Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Friday’s Gold Box deals of the day feature a gaming headset designed for PlayStation 4 users, a super-discreet mini spy camera, and a water-resistant mechanical keyboard. Score savings up to $50 and discounts as deep as 43 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Astro Gaming A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PlayStation 4
Improve your gameplay with a gaming headset built specifically for your console with this Astro Gaming A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PlayStation 4, which is currently $50 off on Amazon. The gaming headset provides premier audio, as well as a superior fit and finish.
The headset can be transformed from an open-back to a closed-back noise-canceling headset by swapping components like speaker tags, microphone, and ear cushions. It’s engineered for lag-free and interference-free operation, and features Dolby Surround 7.1. Tuned for gaming, the headset delivers exceptional clarity, allowing you to hear every detail of your game.
The headset has USB sound cloud functionality with a Dolby headphone output, as well as a dedicated output for live-streaming customization. The Astro command center features free software for PC and MAC that provides customization of every input and output, and allows you to create your own EQ settings. The headset is highly adjustable and surprisingly lightweight. Based on your preferences, you can either clamp them on your dome for days or turn them flat around your neck.
The Astro Gaming A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PlayStation 4 regularly retails for $250 but is currently discounted to $200 on Amazon, saving you $50 (20 percent).
Conbrov Mini Spy Hidden Camera
Step up your spy game with the world’s smallest true night vision mini camera, the Conbrov Mini Spy Hidden Camera, which is currently 38 percent off on Amazon. The mini camera has a recording distance of 15 to 25 feet in total darkness thanks to invisible LED lights.
The night-vision camera is versatile and easy to operate — use it at the office, or for travel, home security, and more. The camera shoots in 1280-by-720 pixel resolution, delivering clear images and video playback.The built-in rechargeable battery manually records up to 150 minutes during the day and up to 100 minutes at night. For a longer recording length, you can attach a 10000mah external power bank to boost recording to more than 20 hours.
Recording modes include manual, voice activation, and sound activation. The date and time watermark helps you better keep track of your recordings . The easy-to-carry mini camera fits in the palm of your hand, and can be used placed in a room or on your person.
The Conbrov Mini Spy Hidden Camera normally retails for $80 but is marked down to just $50 on Amazon for a limited time, providing a $30 (38 percent) discount.
Tomoko 87 Key Water-Resistant Mechanical Keyboard
Fret less about getting your keyboard wet with this Tomoko 87 Key Water-Resistant Mechanical Keyboard. The Amazon No. 1 best-seller comes in black, is suitable for gaming, and is currently 43 percent off.
The keyboard has 87 anti-ghosting keys that allow multiple keys to work simultaneously without any conflict. Blue switches provide a “clicky” tactile feedback to improve your typing speed and accuracy. The keys go through a rigorous 50 million keystroke test to ensure durability. Function shortcuts let you easily access media controls, such as email or your calendar, without leaving a game.
The keyboard has a top-grade ABS and metal base, a matte-finish texture, and laser-engraved keys with a cascading keycap design. Drain holes are included to make the keyboard water-resistant.
The Tomoko 87 Key Waterproof Mechanical Keyboard normally retails for $60 but is currently on sale for just $34 on Amazon, saving you $26 (43 percent).
