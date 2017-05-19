Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Astro Gaming A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PlayStation 4

Improve your gameplay with a gaming headset built specifically for your console with this Astro Gaming A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PlayStation 4, which is currently $50 off on Amazon. The gaming headset provides premier audio, as well as a superior fit and finish.

The headset can be transformed from an open-back to a closed-back noise-canceling headset by swapping components like speaker tags, microphone, and ear cushions. It’s engineered for lag-free and interference-free operation, and features Dolby Surround 7.1. Tuned for gaming, the headset delivers exceptional clarity, allowing you to hear every detail of your game.

The headset has USB sound cloud functionality with a Dolby headphone output, as well as a dedicated output for live-streaming customization. The Astro command center features free software for PC and MAC that provides customization of every input and output, and allows you to create your own EQ settings. The headset is highly adjustable and surprisingly lightweight. Based on your preferences, you can either clamp them on your dome for days or turn them flat around your neck.

The Astro Gaming A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PlayStation 4 regularly retails for $250 but is currently discounted to $200 on Amazon, saving you $50 (20 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon