Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a dash cam, a stylish Skagen Hagen Connected Hybrid Smartwatch, and a TaoTronics portable speaker. Score savings up to $51 and discounts as deep as 45 percent off. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Aukey Dash Cam
Drive smarter with this Aukey Dash Cam, which is currently 33 percent off on Amazon. The dash cam can help you avoid liability by capturing video of auto collisions and other incidents.
The dash cam captures everything in super-sharp 1080 pixel resolution with an expanded 170-degree field of view. It has an emergency recording mode that is activated by sharp turns or sudden stops, and automatically captures unexpected driving incidents. The camera can also record whenever motion is detected directly in front of it and can create time-lapse videos of your driving adventures.
The dash cam easily and securely mounts to your windshield or dashboard in seconds using the included suction cup or double-sided pad. It comes with a dual-port car charger to power the dash camera and an additional USB device. Altogether you get the dash camera, one USB car charger, a suction mount and sticker mount, two stickers, five cable clips, and a 24-month warranty.
This Aukey Dash Cam normally retails for $105 but is marked down to $70 on Amazon, providing a $35 (33 percent) warranty.
Skagen Hagen Connected Hybrid Smartwatch
Pair style with technology when wearing this Skagen Hagen Connected Hybrid Smartwatch, which is 25 percent off on Amazon today only. Smartwatch features include automatic time and date adjustment, activity and goal tracking, sleep tracking, filtered email and text notifications, dual-time function, alarm, and special Skagen Link Technology.
The smartwatch combines innovation with a classic design that’s simple, modern, and stylish. The smart part of the device features smart notifications and a customizable link function that allows you to snap a photo, control your music and more, all with the push of a button. Better yet, the watch basically requires no charging, as it runs on a standard coin-cell battery with a four- to six-month battery life
The watch allows you to track your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned, as well as monitor your sleep duration and quality. The stylish watch automatically syncs to your phone and is compatible with phones running Android OS 4.4 or higher or iPhone 5/iOS 8.2 or higher.
This Skagen Hagen Connected Hybrid Smartwatch normally retails for $205 but is currently on sale for $154 today only on Amazon, providing a $51 (25 percent) discount.
TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker
Take your tunes with you using this TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker, which is currently 45 percent off on Amazon. The Bluetooth speaker features dual 10-watt drivers, dual passive subwoofers, a strong bass, aluminum-alloy finishing, Bluetooth 4.0, and a built-in microphone.
The ultra-portable speaker delivers dynamic, crystal-clear sound at a good price point. It has an elegant, versatile, and portable design, so you can take the Bluetooth speaker to a variety of locations.
Connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device from up to 33 feet (10 meters) away, thanks to strong and reliable Bluetooth 4.0. The rechargeable battery blasts audio for up to 6 hours continuously. Ten-watt drives and a bass radiator provide professional-level audio quality.
The TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker normally retails for $60 but is currently on sale for $33 on Amazon, providing a $27 (45 percent) discount.
