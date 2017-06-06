Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Aukey Dash Cam

Drive smarter with this Aukey Dash Cam, which is currently 33 percent off on Amazon. The dash cam can help you avoid liability by capturing video of auto collisions and other incidents.

The dash cam captures everything in super-sharp 1080 pixel resolution with an expanded 170-degree field of view. It has an emergency recording mode that is activated by sharp turns or sudden stops, and automatically captures unexpected driving incidents. The camera can also record whenever motion is detected directly in front of it and can create time-lapse videos of your driving adventures.

The dash cam easily and securely mounts to your windshield or dashboard in seconds using the included suction cup or double-sided pad. It comes with a dual-port car charger to power the dash camera and an additional USB device. Altogether you get the dash camera, one USB car charger, a suction mount and sticker mount, two stickers, five cable clips, and a 24-month warranty.

This Aukey Dash Cam normally retails for $105 but is marked down to $70 on Amazon, providing a $35 (33 percent) warranty.

Buy it now from:

Amazon