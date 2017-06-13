Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Improve your mental well-being with the help of tech with Muse: The Brain-Sensing Headband, which is currently 20 percent off on Amazon. The smart headband acts as your personal meditation assistant andalso measures your brain activity.

The headband is the first tool that gives you accurate, real-time feedback on what’s happening in your brain when you meditate. Using Muse, you can improve your brain function in as little as 3 minutes a day while experiencing the benefits of meditation, which include relaxation, improved mood, and reduced stress. The device provides personalized tracking, motivational challenges, and rewards to encourage you to build a more regular and effective practice.

Similar to how a heart monitor measures your pulse, Muse uses the same brain-sensing technology that doctors and scientists have employed for more than a century to detect your brain signals. It has seven finely calibrated sensors – two on the forehead, two behind the ears, and three reference sensors – which detect and measure the activity of your brain. The headband measures whether your mind is calm or active, and translates that data into weather sounds — either calm or more intense — to help you stay in a peaceful state of mind.

Muse: The Brain-Sensing Headband normally retails for $250 but is currently on sale for $200 on Amazon, saving you $50 (20 percent).

Buy for $200 on Amazon