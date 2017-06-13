Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box Deals feature a smart headband that helps you meditate, a set of Apple-certified earbuds, and a surge protector charging station. Score savings up to $110 and discounts as deep as 79 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Muse: The Brain-Sensing Headband
Improve your mental well-being with the help of tech with Muse: The Brain-Sensing Headband, which is currently 20 percent off on Amazon. The smart headband acts as your personal meditation assistant andalso measures your brain activity.
The headband is the first tool that gives you accurate, real-time feedback on what’s happening in your brain when you meditate. Using Muse, you can improve your brain function in as little as 3 minutes a day while experiencing the benefits of meditation, which include relaxation, improved mood, and reduced stress. The device provides personalized tracking, motivational challenges, and rewards to encourage you to build a more regular and effective practice.
Similar to how a heart monitor measures your pulse, Muse uses the same brain-sensing technology that doctors and scientists have employed for more than a century to detect your brain signals. It has seven finely calibrated sensors – two on the forehead, two behind the ears, and three reference sensors – which detect and measure the activity of your brain. The headband measures whether your mind is calm or active, and translates that data into weather sounds — either calm or more intense — to help you stay in a peaceful state of mind.
Muse: The Brain-Sensing Headband normally retails for $250 but is currently on sale for $200 on Amazon, saving you $50 (20 percent).
Zinsoko iPhone Earphones Lightning Earbuds
Get high-quality earbuds for your Apple devices at a fraction of Apple’s prices with these Zinsoko iPhone Earphones Lightning Earbuds, which are currently 79 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds are Apple MFi certified and provide premium quality sound.
The earbuds blast high-fidelity, stereo-level music with athat ensure even better sound quality. A separate inline microphone allows for clearer phone, calls giving you the freedom to go hands-free.
The earbuds have a 47.24-inch-long cable, meaning you don’t have to keep your iPhone or iPad super-close to your face to enjoy your music. They come with extra earpieces, a stylish storage bag, and an attached hook to ensure easy carrying.
These Zinsoko iPhone Earphones Lightning Earbuds normally retail for $140 but are currently discounted to $30 on Amazon, saving you $110 (79 percent).
EZOPower Black Desktop Charging Station
Never worry about your devices running out of power when you invest in this EZOPower Black Desktop Charging Station, which is currently 75 percent off on Amazon. The all-in-one charging station provides a versatile charging solution for up to six devices.
The charging station lets you charge all your devices in one place simultaneously, which reduces clutter around your desktop. The outlet strip eliminates the need for wall chargers and delivers ultrafast charging. The device has two AC outlets, four USB outlets, and a six-foot power cord. It also has a built-in device holder to hold your tablet, smartphone, or thin consoles while still providing access to the device screen.
The charging station ensures your devices are charged safely and comes with surge-protected AC outlets with X3 MOV Chip Technology and fireproof ceramic encasing. It’s FCC, CE, and UL certified to ensure premium safety and quality standards.
The EZOPower Black Desktop Charging Station regularly retails for $60 but is currently discounted to $15 on Amazon, saving you $45 (75 percent).