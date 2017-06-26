What a bargain! These are our three favorite Amazon tech deals of the day

Enjoy the freedom of truly wireless earbuds with these Syllable Bluetooth Earbuds, which are currently 60 percent off on Amazon. They have an in-ear design, come with noise canceling technology, and are sweatproof.

The earbuds feature a right and left headphone that sync with each other trough wireless and provide stereo output sound. Like many of the best earbuds, they are super lightweight and comfortable, so much so that you’ll easily forget you’re wearing them. Each earpiece weighs only 0.17 ounces, with a maximum diameter of the size of a coin.

They come with a portable wireless intelligent charging box that provides up to six charges giving you up to 100 minutes. They have convenient buttons allowing you to pause, skip, and play all without using your phone. The earbuds pair quickly and have up to a 30-foot pairing Bluetooth range.

The Syllable Bluetooth Earbuds normally retail for $100, but are currently on sale for $40 on Amazon, providing a $60 (60 percent) discount.

Amazon