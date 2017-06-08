Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a surge protector, a splashproof Bluetooth speaker, and a Logitech home speaker system. Score savings up to $60 and discounts as deep as 60 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
CyberPower CSP600WSU Surge Protector 6-AC Outlet
Protect your devices from damage with this CyberPower CSP600WSU Surge Protector 6-AC Outlet, which is currently 25 percent off on Amazon.
This device boasts 1,200 joules of surge protection to protect your home and office computers, electronics, home theater equipment, and much more. It features six swivel outlets, two USB charge ports, and a wall tap design. The two USB ports are especially useful for keeping tablets, smartphones, and other rechargeable electronics ready to use at all times. The two sets of rotatable outlets (three on each side) give you convenient angles to plug in all your equipment easily.
CyberPower designs professional-grade surge protectors that safeguard your IT networks, audiovisual systems, and other important equipment.
This CyberPower CSP600WSU Surge Protector 6-AC Outlet normally retails for $20 but is marked down to $15 for a limited time on Amazon, providing a $5 (25 percent) discount.
Vtin 20 Watt Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Take your music virtually anywhere with this Vtin 20 Watt Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 60 percent off on Amazon. The durable speaker is ultra-portable and perfect for days spent at the beach, pool, golf course, or at home.
The Bluetooth speaker comes with 20-watt drivers, which offer impressively clear, crisp sound that’s well-balanced. It has a strong 25-hour battery life (while at a volume of 70 percent) thanks to the built-in 4400mah battery. This top-selling product has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. and more than 600 positive reviews.
With an IPX4 waterproof rating, it can handle splashes and is safe for thepoolside. It can easily connect to iPhones, Android phones, PCs, and more using Bluetooth, or you can connect other non-Bluetooth audio devices using the included AUX cable. Purchase of the speaker includes a 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support.
The Vtin 20 Watt Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $100 but is currently discounted to $40 on Amazon, providing a $60 (60 percent) savings.
Logitech Z623 200 Watt Home Speaker System
Get bold sound for all your music, movies, games, and more with this Logitech Z623 200 Watt Home Speaker System, which is currently 17 percent off on Amazon. The speaker system blasts 200 watts of studio-quality THX-certified audio with a deep, fat bass you can feel as much as hear.
The speakers have achieved the strict performance standards required for THX certification, providing quality audio you can count on. Two high-performance satellite speakers deliver crisp, clean high notes and a warm midrange, while the 30-watts subwoofe provides a deep, distortion-free bass. Get convenient command over your listening with on-speaker volume and a bass dial.
The super-compatible speakers work with computers, music players, TVs, DVD players, iPods, and other audio sources using 3.5 millimeter or RCA audio out inputs, as well as with PlayStation2 and 3, Xbox 360, or Wii systems using the AV cable that comes with your console.
The Logitech Z623 200 Watt Home Speaker System regularly retails for $120 but is currently on sale for $100 on Amazon, providing a $20 (17 percent) discount.
