Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature TP-Link Powerline adapters, a top-rated Bluetooth speaker, and a Jabra in-car speakerphone. Score savings up to $66 and discounts as deep as 37 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
TL-PA9020P Powerline Kit
Equip any room with blazing-fast internet using the TL-PA9020P Powerline Kit, which is currently 38 percent off on Amazon. The Wi-Fi device transforms your outlets into Ethernet ports for a reliable wired connection to all of your devices, no matter how far they are from your router.
The HomePlug provides Wi-Fi speeds up to 2,000Mbps as it rapidly transfers your data through the electrical wiring within the walls of your home. Then beamforming provides an added boosts to your overall performance by strengthening your signal toward powerline devices. Enjoy crisp, clear 4K from any room, without worrying about page loading time slowing you down.
The device features one-touch pairing — simply press the “Pair” button on the Powerline adapters for instant 128-bit AES encryption. It also has a handy, intelligent signal LED indicator that turns red when your connection is weak and green when your connection is strong. When not in use, the powerline automatically powers down to reduce outlet energy consumption by up to 85 percent so you can cut down on your electricity bill.
The TL-PA9020P Powerline Kit regularly retails for $120, but today is discounted to just $75 on Amazon, saving you $45 (38 percent).
Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Enlist the perfect audio companion for your next party of adventure with this Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This fourth version model is an Amazon No. 1 best-seller in the Portable Bluetooth Speaker category and comes from a well-established manufacturer with its own exclusive tooling.
The Bluetooth speaker delivers premium audio from a small, compact design. The 12 watt-speaker provides full, room-filling sound with a dramatically deep bass. Enjoy 360-degree sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion, which ensures enhanced clarity and fidelity.
The speaker can play 12 continuous hours of music thanks to the 2,200mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery and, even better, easily charges from most USB power sources. It’s compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and can play audio from up to 33 feet away. If some of your audio devices are not Bluetooth, you can still use them with the speaking by taking advantage of a supplied audio cable.
This Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $90 but today only is marked down to $24 on Amazon, providing a $66 (73 percent) discount.
Jabra Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone
Drive safer without missing out on any important information from work and home using this Jabra Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone, which is currently 38 percent off on Amazon. This Jabra model is one of the most advanced in-car speakerphones that provides amazing sound, voice guidance, and smart audio functions.
The speakerphone provides rich and clear sound from three virtual surround sound speakers. Hear calls even more clearly with the built-in, dual-mic noise-cancellation technology, which cuts down on background noise. Easily use your voice to make and take calls completely hands free, as the device conveniently announces the name of the incoming caller.
The speakerphone uses A2DP streaming for playback of your music and podcasts, and to deliver directions from GPS applications. It uses an FM transmitter to send music and calls from your mobile phone to your car radio. The speaker provides up to 14 hours of talk time and up to 960 hours (40 days) of standby time. It also turns on and off automatically to save you time on your trips.
This Jabra Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone regularly retails for $130, but is currently on sale for $80 on Amazon, providing a $50 (38 percent) discount.
