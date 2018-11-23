Discover your roots for half the price with 23andMe’s Black Friday sale

Digital Trends
Increasingly popular DNA test kits dig into our ancestry and even offer insight into our health and wellness. Ancestry and 23andMe are among the most popular test kits that help us discover where we come from. In fact, last year 23andMe was among Amazon’s top five best-selling items for Black Friday, with discounts extending to Cyber Monday. Now that Black Friday is finally here, the saliva-based test kit is once again being discounted at a generous 50 percent off its Health + Ancestry package.

If you were interested in discovering where on the globe your DNA comes from and learn more about your family heritage and genetics, you can grab the 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit for just $99 on Amazon. The Google-backed genetics analysis company sells this “DNA Spit Kit” — users spit into a tub and send the kit by mail back to the lab to be examined by scientists and medical experts.

After six to eight weeks, you can check your results online through email. The kit provides users with more than 85 DNA-based detailed reports on health conditions and traits, including risks of Parkinson’s, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, cancer, and more. It also includes more than 45 reports on carrier status to find out if you are a carrier for certain inherited conditions such as cystic fibrosis or hearing loss.

More and more technology companies are diving into the health market such as Apple’s HealthKit and ResearchKit, Google Fit, and Microsoft Health. Using the same 23andMe kit it will provide reports on genetic weight, lactose intolerance, and more. You will also be asked for consent to use your reports for medical research. The home genetics company has sold to over 1 million people since launch, and more than 80 percent have allowed 23andMe to sell and share data with medical companies. Investments from Google and a few other partners have kept 23andMe going strong.

This offer is only for Black Friday, so if you wanted to discover more about your roots, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this deal.

