Amazon is slashing its prices on an array of top blenders

We’re barreling towards 2019. And with a new year obviously come new resolutions. You may have failed to keep them in the past. But this time you’re going to stick with it. This year, you will maintain a healthy diet. And you know what can help? A brand-new blender. They’re great for preparing tasty treats ranging from soups to smoothies. Of course, blenders are also a kitchen staple. Hence they make a great gift for the budding chef in your life.

We figure after that riveting intro you’re now clamoring to get a blender. Well, you’re in luck; there are some great sales going on right now. And here are a few top picks:

Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with FourSide Jar (32 oz.) – $170 (original price – $290, save $120.00.) Deal ends today!

Eateries around the world rely on Blendtec. And now you can have one in your own kitchen. What a coup! A professional grade blender, the Total Classic is a 1,560-watt countertop armed with a 3.0 peak horsepower motor. It also features an easy-to-use touchscreen for quick cleaning and blending. Additionally, the Blendtec is designed with six pre-programmed cycles – batters, whole juice, ice cream, crushed ice, smoothie, hot soup, and 1-speed + pulse for manual fine-tuning. Simply touch the screen and walk away. It also comes with a BPA-free, 32-oz FourSide jar that is great for both wet and dry items. Purchase today and you’ll receive the blender before Christmas. And there’s free shipping to boot.

Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional Grade, 64 oz. – $300 (original price – $436.00, save $136)

Vitamix is one of today’s top blender brands, and with good reason. Another professional-grade option, the 5200 is perfect if you need to make medium to large batches of something. Just as essential, the blender offers variable speed control. You can rotate the dial at any point during the blending process to ensure you get your desired texture. And as if that wasn’t enough, the stainless-steel blades on the 5200 reach speeds that are high enough to create heat from friction. Therefore, you can turn cold ingredients piping hot within six minutes. But perhaps its biggest asset? The 5200 is self-cleaning. Yes, you read that correctly. Drop in a dollop of dish soap and some warm water and your machine will be clean within 30 to 60 seconds. Are you now sold on this blender? Well, the good news keeps coming. Shipping is free and if you order now, you’ll receive your Vitamix before Christmas.

Ninja Professional 72 oz. Countertop Blender with 1,000 Watt Base – $68.42 (original price – $89.99, save $21.57)

With its chic design and pitch perfect performance, you’re bound to fall for this countertop blender from Ninja. Designed with Total Crushing blades, you can rely on this Ninja to expertly crush ice, blend, and puree. It also offers controlled processing. In other words, the Professional is ideal for preparing large batches of smoothies and frozen drinks. And wouldn’t you know it? If you order today, it will arrive before Christmas. Shipping is also free. It’s a true holiday miracle.

KitchenAid KHB2351CU 3-Speed Hand Blender – $41.33 (original price – $79.99, save $38.66)

Worried that a countertop blender will take up too much space in your already cramped kitchen? This compact 3-speed hand blender from KitchenAid has you covered. Its soft-grip handle is non-slip and provides total comfort as you blend. The KitchenAid also comes with a removable 8-inch blending arm and a stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade which ensure a quick, even blend. It’s perfect for shakes, soups, and smoothies. And rest assured the 2½-cup chopper attachment and – cup blending jar (replete with lid) are both BPA-free. Best of all, like the products listed above, if you order the KitchenAid today, you won’t have to pay for shipping. Plus, your blender will come prior to Christmas.

For more deals on kitchen appliances at Amazon today, go here

Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

